GENEVA, Ill. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits continued to be baffled by Kane County pitching Monday night.
And this time it was a new guy who got the best of them.
Luis Frias shut out the Bandits for six innings in his Kane County debut as the Cougars defeated Quad-Cities 3-0 at Northwestern Medicine Field.
The Bandits have now scored just two runs in the past three games against Kane County pitching.
After Frias handcuffed the Bandits on three hits, Chester Pimentel held them without any hits in the final three innings to register his eighth save.
Kane County got all the runs it needed in the fourth inning when Zach Shannon blasted a two-run home run, his 10th of the season. Keshawn Lynch added an insurance run in the following inning by stealing home.
All of Quad-Cities’ hits came from the bottom end of the batting order as No. 8 hitter Wilyer Abreu had two of the hits with No. 9 batter Trey Dawson getting the other one.
The River Bandits made a couple of player transactions earlier Monday. Pitcher Luis De Paula was transferred from Tri-City (short-season A) to the Quad-Cities with outfielder Carlos Machado being placed on the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Alex House was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and given his release.