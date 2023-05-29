Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gavin Cross took a vicious cut at the plate Friday night, depositing a baseball in the Mississippi River that rolls beyond the right field wall at Modern Woodmen Park.

The home run was eighth of the season for the Quad Cities outfielder, one more than any other player in the league has managed through the first eight weeks of the Midwest League season.

While Cross has no problem with the power he brings to the plate, there is more to him than that.

That’s why Cross could be found settling into the batter’s box midday Saturday, working on developing the consistency in his swing long before the gates opened for that night’s game against Beloit.

The ninth overall selection in baseball’s 2022 draft is off to a .192 start at the plate for the River Bandits.

"It’s not where I want to be, certainly, but it’s something I’m working on," Cross said. "Baseball can be a hard game at times, but I’m just taking things day by day. I’ve got to be who I am, what I’m about. I can’t and don’t look at the numbers. They don’t tell the story."

Cross’ objective as he works with the River Bandits coaches is to develop the consistency in his approach that ultimately leads to sustained success.

His batting average was sitting at .168 on May 14 prior to a two-hit game against Cedar Rapids.

He followed that by hitting .500 the next week during a six-game series at Wisconsin, earning Midwest League player of the week honors.

Last week, he was 0-for-14 in that series against Beloit before hitting his most recent home run.

It’s been that type of season for the Royals’ first-round pick from Virginia Tech.

"I’ll get there. I have no doubt," he said. “That’s the way the game can be sometimes and you just have to keep working through it."

River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad believes that will happen, too.

"I’m sure this isn’t the start he wanted to get off to this season, but he needs to remember he’s taking a pretty big jump to this level. The pitching he’s seeing at the high-A level is a lot different from what he would have seen in college," Conrad said.

"That’s one of the changes in the minors. He’s less than a year out of college and in the past, he in all likelihood wouldn’t have been at this level yet. Instead, he gets a taste in Columbia (at the low-A level) a year ago and here he is. That’s still a pretty good jump."

Conrad believes Cross will be fine in time as he continues to adjust to the pro game.

Cross said playing beside any of the other outfielders on the River Bandits roster has helped him defensively.

"There’s a great group out there and the communication, it has been outstanding. I feel like I’ve been a little bit better defensively than I anticipated but that has a lot do with the guys who are out there with me," Cross said.

Conrad sees the potential Cross has at the plate and has seen his defensive ability in the outfield where he is making a difference in his normal lineup spot for Quad Cities in center.

"He’s putting in the hard work it takes to get there and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will get there," Conrad said. "This is his first full season and I’m confident we’re going to see some big steps forward this year."

Cross wants that as well.

A .293 hitter last season over 26 games at Columbia, Cross is working with River Bandits coaches on his approach at the plate.

He said nothing has really changed from a mechanical standpoint in how he swings the bat.

Instead, the work is focused on the positioning of his back leg and the motion it goes through as he swings a bat.

"There have been good days and not-so-good days," Cross said. "We’re working to find that consistency and that consistent feel when I’m swinging. That's what I’m really working toward."

And that consistency can be found in a three-hit game or an 0-for day at the plate.

"If that consistency is there and I don’t have a hit, it’s been a good day. If that consistency is there and I have a couple of hits, it’s been an even better day," Cross said. "When my approach is right, I’m having better at-bats and I can see if making a difference."

Ultimately, Cross believes that is what will help him progress the way he wants to grow this season.

"I just want to try to be consistent, make some sort of stride to be better every day," Cross said. "That’s the main objective, keep taking steps forward and see where it can lead. I’m confident that it all will work out."