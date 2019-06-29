Runners were on, but they weren't brought home, and that doomed the Quad-Cities River Bandits on Saturday night.
Going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 runners on base didn't help the start of a five-game road trip with a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Clinton Lumberkings at NelsonCorp Field.
The Bandits, who registered 12 hits, stranded a baserunner on second in three straight innings. Clinton wasn't much better, going 3-for-13 with RISP and leaving nine on base.
A four-run sixth inning by the Lumberkings broke the game open.
After loading the bases via two singles and a hit by pitch, Christopher Torres hit into a fielder's choice to score Bubba Hollins and put Clinton back up two runs at 4-2. An error by Trey Dawson scored two more, and Conner Scott laid down a bunt single that scored Peyton Burdick to up the lead to 7-2.
Quad-Cities loaded the bases in the eighth, but David Hensley was picked off third base to end the rally.
Clinton struck first one batter into the game as Torres launched his third home run of the season.
In his sixth game since being promoted to Low-A, 2019 third-round draft pick Burdick hit his first long ball in the third to double the Lumberkings' lead to 2-0.
The Bandits cut their deficit in half with an RBI single by Oscar Campos that scored Michael Wielansky in the fourth. Quad-Cities registered three hits in the frame.
Prior to that, Clinton starter Tyler Mitzel hadn't allow a hit.
Quad-Cities tied the contest in the fifth.
Austin Dennis roped a single to center that scored Carlos Machado, who led off the inning by reaching on an error by Torres, to make it 2-2.
The Lumberkings wasted little time retaking the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
After Scott moved Torres, who led off with a walk, to third on a single, Will Banfield hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Torres and gave Clinton a 3-2 advantage.
Mitzel picked up his fifth win and Tyler Jones notched his first save by throwing four innings of shutout ball and allowing seven hits.
Dennis ended with three hits for Quad-Cities.