PEORIA, Ill. -- The Quad-Cities River Bandits could not produce the clutch hit Thursday night. The result was a 2-1 defeat to Peoria in Midwest League action.
The River Bandits collected four doubles, but were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position at Dozer Park.
Peoria's Imeldo Diaz provided a pair of run-scoring hits, including a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth that drove in the winning run.
Tied at 1-1 in the eighth, Brendan Donovan roped a one-out double for the Chiefs. After Devin Conn recorded the second out, Diaz slapped a single into left field on a 3-1 count to score the decisive run.
The only run for Q-C came in the seventh inning. Zach Biermann opened the frame with a double to left field. C.J. Stubbs brought him in with a double. The run ended an 18-inning scoreless streak that had stretched over the parts of three games.
Valente Bellozo allowed just one run on three hits in five innings for the River Bandits. The 19-year-old struck out four and walked none.
Wilfredo Pereira earned the victory by tossing 4 2/3 innings with one run allowed. Sebastian Tabata struck out Trey Dawson with runners on second and third to end the game, garnering his fifth save in the process.
The final game of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday. Jose Bravo (5-4, 3.54 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the River Bandits.
Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 0: For the first time this season, Clinton's pitching staff recorded back-to-back shutouts.
Tanner Andrews struck out nine and yielded just three hits over seven innings Thursday night to get his seventh win of the season at NelsonCorps Field.
The LumberKings struck out 14 Kernels in the game.
Clinton scored four runs in the opening inning to seize control. Evan Edwards had a two-run single in the frame. The LumberKings added a run in the sixth on a Thomas Jones run-scoring hit.
The teams conclude the three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Clinton.