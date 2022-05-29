Bandits drop series finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A 12-game road trip ended with a whimper Sunday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Fort Wayne pitchers limited Quad Cities to just three hits in a 6-1 Midwest League loss at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps' Jackson Wolf faced the minimum his first time through the order and didn't allow a baserunner until Juan Carlos Negret walked in the fifth inning.
By then, Fort Wayne had opened a 4-0 lead with a quick start.
The first four batters to face River Bandits starter Rylan Kaufman reached base, including Corey Rosier whose double drove home Jarryd Dalef.
Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Olivier Basabe and Agustin Ruiz later in the first inning left the River Bandits in a 3-0 hole.
Fort Wayne extended its lead on a two-out RBI single by Robert Hassell in the second inning.
Wolf dominated, striking out a career-high 11 batters as he worked two outs into the top of the seventh inning.
He exited after surrendering a double to Kale Emshoff, who scored the River Bandits' lone run when Morgan McCullough singled up the middle to pull Quad Cities within 5-1.
The TinCaps added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings off of River Bandits' relievers Anthony Simonelli and Christian Chamberlain. Rozier drove a run in with a single in the sixth and Brandon Valenzuela homered an inning later.
Any thoughts of a Quad Cities comeback were erased by Gabe Morales, who replaced Wolf in the seventh and finished the game with two perfect innings.