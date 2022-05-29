 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
MIDWEST LEAGUE | TINCAPS 6, RIVER BANDITS 1

Bandits drop series finale

  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A 12-game road trip ended with a whimper Sunday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Fort Wayne pitchers limited Quad Cities to just three hits in a 6-1 Midwest League loss at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps' Jackson Wolf faced the minimum his first time through the order and didn't allow a baserunner until Juan Carlos Negret walked in the fifth inning.

By then, Fort Wayne had opened a 4-0 lead with a quick start.

The first four batters to face River Bandits starter Rylan Kaufman reached base, including Corey Rosier whose double drove home Jarryd Dalef.

Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Olivier Basabe and Agustin Ruiz later in the first inning left the River Bandits in a 3-0 hole.

Fort Wayne extended its lead on a two-out RBI single by Robert Hassell in the second inning.

Wolf dominated, striking out a career-high 11 batters as he worked two outs into the top of the seventh inning.

People are also reading…

He exited after surrendering a double to Kale Emshoff, who scored the River Bandits' lone run when Morgan McCullough singled up the middle to pull Quad Cities within 5-1.

The TinCaps added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings off of River Bandits' relievers Anthony Simonelli and Christian Chamberlain. Rozier drove a run in with a single in the sixth and Brandon Valenzuela homered an inning later.

Any thoughts of a Quad Cities comeback were erased by Gabe Morales, who replaced Wolf in the seventh and finished the game with two perfect innings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bandits sweep TinCaps

Bandits sweep TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Quad Cities River Bandits accomplished something Saturday they had not done in a month — win a Midwest League series.

Walk-off homer gives Dayton sweep

Walk-off homer gives Dayton sweep

DAYTON, Ohio — A three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning denied the Quad Cities River Bandits the chance to split…

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News