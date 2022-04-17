Bandits drop series, late rally cut short

A bizarre conclusion ended an unusual home series Sunday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Not only did Quad Cities lose a series at Modern Woodmen Park for the first time since 2019, the River Bandits also squelched their own ninth-inning rally in the 6-2 Midwest League loss to Cedar Rapids.

One run was in and the River Bandits had runners on second and third with two outs when the game ended on an interference call on Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad.

Umpires ruled that Conrad had pushed baserunner Herard Gonzalez back toward third base while the ball was still live following a pop out by Juan Carlos Nugent, leading to the game-ending call.

“I take responsibility for that,’’ Conrad said. “I thought time had been called. The pitcher was back in the rubber area, but they said that wasn’t the case. It was my mistake. Tough way to learn a lesson.’’

The interference call came as Quad Cities finally bunched some hits together against the last of five Kernels pitchers to work in the game.

Tyler Gentry greeted reliever Osiris German with an inning-opening single and advanced to second when Gonzalez singled to left.

Burle Dixon followed with his third hit of the game, a double to right that brought Gentry home. Nugent followed with the pop up in the hole behind shortstop and second base before the interference call was made.

“We hit a lot of balls hard, but we didn’t string many together until there at the end,’’ Conrad said.

That led the Kernels to their fourth win in the six-game series, leaving the River Bandits with their first series loss at home since dropping a pair of one-run games before winning the finale in a three-game set against Wisconsin on the final weekend of the regular season in 2019.

As was the case in the first five games of the series, Cedar Rapids scored the first runs of Sunday’s game.

Quad Cities starter Anderson Paulino did not give up a hit in his four innings of work, but his errant pickoff attempt following a walk to Seth Gray in the second inning followed by a fielding error on the River Bandits pitcher on a grounder by Charles Mack brought the Kernels’ first run home.

Rebounding from a rough start Tuesday in the series opener, Paulino did strike out six batters and walked a pair of before exiting a 1-0 game.

“He was down in the zone with his slider all day, much better than his first time out,’’ Conrad said. “It was the type of game that should give him some confidence.’’

Paulino also dueled on even terms with Cedar Rapids starter Aaron Rozek.

The Kernels lefthander struck out seven batters and allowed three hits in five walk-free innings in his second start of the season.

Rozek found himself with a 2-0 lead when Cedar Rapids (7-2) scored in the fifth on the first of Anthony Prato’s two RBI singles in the game.

The River Bandits (4-5) answered in the bottom half of the inning on a run-scoring single by Dixon.

Single runs by the Kernels in the sixth and seventh preceded a two-run ninth that left the River Bandits with a five-run deficit heading into the bottom of the final inning.

“I’m starting to make the kind of contact I know I can make,’’ Dixon said. “It’s coming around for me. A game like this is good for the confidence.’’

Dixon collected three of the seven hits the River Bandits had in the game, his second multi-hit game of the season.

Gentry and Gonzalez each contributed a pair of hits, accounting for the rest of the hits Quad Cities mustered.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before we start bunching some hits together,’’ Dixon said. “We’re all working on it and we’re close. We’re making better contact and the balls will start dropping in for us soon.’’

