Everything started from the top Monday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
From the top of the mound to the top of the batting order, the River Bandits were in control as they blanked Wisconsin 5-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Austin Hansen and Brett Daniels limited the Timber Rattlers to three hits, combining to strikeout 12 while crafting the eighth shutout of the season for Quad-Cities.
The victory moved the Midwest League Western Division leaders to 17 games over .500 for the first time this season at 32-15.
“That’s the kind of game we’re expecting from all of our pitchers because it seems that’s what they’re giving us every night out. Those guys are getting it done,’’ said Austin Dennis, who tallied two doubles among his three hits from the top spot in the River Bandits batting order.
Dennis helped give Hansen a 1-0 lead to work with when he doubled to right to open the bottom of the first, stole third and scored when Jeremy Pena drove a single into center.
The hit extended a hitting streak by Pena to nine games, and after he followed a sacrifice fly by Dennis in the fifth with a run-scoring fielder’s choice to give Quad-Cities a 3-0 lead, Pena’s collection of RBI in his last 18 games to 17.
“Pena’s killing the ball right now,’’ Dennis said. “He’s making good contact, making things happen.’’
The same can be said of Dennis.
“The guy has been a real spark plug for us. At the plate, in the field, he’s doing good things wherever we put him,’’ River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. “We’ve got a couple of guys like that, but he’s given us a real spark at the top of the order.’’
Dennis, who drove in the River Bandits’ final run with a seventh-inning single that followed a Ross Adolph double, stole third after both of his doubles Monday, both in unorthodox, unexpected situations.
“A lot of guys might not steal third with one out, or in that type of a position. I was just trying to catch the pitcher off guard, get a little something going,’’ Dennis said.
His work helped Hansen work with a lead while not giving up a run in his sixth straight outing for Quad-Cities.
“Hansen maybe didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but it was good enough to keep them off the board,’’ Hernandez said.
The right-hander, who struck out six batters and walked four, exited with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and runners on second and third.
Daniels made it stick, ending the inning by retiring the Timber Rattlers’ David Fry for the first of his six strikeouts.
“We try not to get too caught up in those situational things, but guys like to compete and Daniels came in and got the out we needed to protect the (1-0) lead,’’ Hernandez said.
The River Bandits led 3-0 before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Freudis Nova opened the bottom of the sixth with his first home run at the full-season level in the minor leagues.
“He’s a good young talent who can flat-out hit,’’ Hernandez said. “He’s just getting settled in here, but I think it’s going to help him to be around Pena and learn from him. It’s a good situation.’’
Nova’s no-doubt blast to left was one of four hits allowed over six innings by Timber Rattlers starter Aaron Ashby. The nephew of former major leaguer Andy Ashby fell to 3-2 on the year with his second loss to Quad-Cities.