Bandits expect 'cool' Field of Dreams experience

Like any baseball guy, Brooks Conrad is no stranger to the movie Field of Dreams.

“I’ve probably seen it 100 times,’’ he estimated.

The Quad Cities River Bandits manager remembers the film’s iconic image of a baseball diamond situated in front of a farmhouse in the middle of an Iowa cornfield.

Last summer while managing the Kansas City Royals’ low-A team at Columbia, S.C., Conrad caught highlights of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees playing in the MLB at Field of Dreams Game played on a specially-constructed field adjacent to the movie site.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Conrad will have the chance to deliver the lineup card to home plate on that diamond when the River Bandits host Cedar Rapids in Midwest League play in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game.

The unique game was announced by Minor League Baseball late Thursday morning and Conrad welcomes the chance for the Royals organization and the River Bandits team he manages to be part of the experience.

“It’s cool, really cool,’’ Conrad said shortly before Quad Cities began its pregame work in advance of Thursday’s game at Wisconsin.

“I think everybody who has been involved with baseball has probably seen that movie and to get the opportunity to go there and see what the place is all about, that’s a great deal.’’

Next to an announcement of the game, River Bandits catcher Kale Emshoff simply wrote on his Twitter account, "Is this heaven.''

The chance to be part of the first-ever minor league game played at the site makes it even better.

“There’s only first and we’re excited to be a part of it and to be the home team, that’s even more special,’’ Conrad said. “I think everybody will be excited to get there, look around a bit and see what it is all about and then we’ll go play a game.’’

The game will be the opening game of a previously scheduled six-game series between the teams, with the remainder of the series to be played at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport beginning on Aug. 10.

Quad Cities owner Dave Heller first pitched the idea of playing a minor-league game at the Field of Dreams site to baseball officials well over a year ago, suggesting it would be a perfect warm-up prior to the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the White Sox and Yankees.

He mentioned it again when Major League Baseball announced it would return to the site near Dyersville, Iowa, for a second game this summer.

The River Bandits and Kernels – competing in throwback uniforms as the Davenport Blue Sox and Cedar Rapids Bunnies – will take the field two days before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds walk through the corn and onto the field at the iconic site.

It will be the latest in unique experiences Heller has worked to make happen during the 15 years he has owned the River Bandits.

In 2011, Quad Cities hosted Kane County at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the home field of the then-parent club of the River Bandits.

Heller believes this time the River Bandits were chosen to host the inaugural minor-league game at the Field of Dreams site because of the club’s previous work with Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame’s “We are Baseball’’ tour that crisscrossed the country with some of the game’s most precious artifacts made its debut in Davenport just outside of Modern Woodmen Park in 2016.

The Quad Cities’ stop hosted by the River Bandits was announced by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in a news conference held on the diamond at the Field of Dreams site.

“That gave us a chance to showcase baseball in our community and put us in a position to be able to become the first minor-league team in the country to host a game at the Field of Dreams,’’ Heller said.

“It underscores our reverence for this great game and the way the people in New York and Cooperstown see us. It's a reflection of the job that our staff has done and continues to do. We’re excited to be part of this. I know it’s something the players and our fans will remember for the rest of their lives.’’

