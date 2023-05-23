It’s all in the timing.
The Quad Cities River Bandifs followed a familiar formula to a seventh consecutive Midwest League victory on Tuesday, scoring four of their runs on three two-out hits in a 5-2 victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That timely hitting, we’ve seen a lot of that lately and it was good to see if continue tonight,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Things have been coming together lately and it was good to see some good, solid, two-out RBIs. That’s how you win games.’’
And the River Bandits have been doing that for over a week now, crafting a seven-game win streak that is the longest for Quad Cities since winning seven straight games during the 2021 season between July 29 and Aug. 5.
Tuesday’s win was an efficient one.
The River Bandits collected just five hits off of a trio of Beloit pitchers.
Cayden Wallace’s fourth home run of the season separated the River Bandits from the Sky Carp after Beloit pushed single runs across in the fifth and sixth innings.
His towering two-out blast to left center off of Sky Carp starting pitcher Jared Poland traveled an estimated 423 feet with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour as it broke a 2-2 tie.
The homer was the second of the night for Quad Cities.
Carter Jensen hit his fourth of the season with one out in a two-run second inning for the River Bandits, one of just four hits surrendered by Poland over a six-inning start.
“Their guy threw a good game. We were fortunate to get ahold of a couple of pitches that they couldn’t put a glove on. Those are always good to see,’’ Conrad said.
Juan Carlos Negret followed Jensen’s home run to right with a two-out single, positioning him to score when Kale Emshoff doubled down the left-field line to give Quad Cities a 2-0 advantage.
River Bandits starter Luinder Avila allowed just one run over a five-inning outing, exiting shortly after Angeudis Santos swatted his first homer with the Sky Carp to cut the Quad Cities lead in half.
A throwing error on Emshoff on a pickoff attempt after Dalvy Rosario tripled in the sixth tied the game but Cayden Wallace pushed the River Bandits back in front in the bottom half of the inning.
Quad Cities added a pair of insurance runs an inning later on a two-out double by Paxton Wallace that split the gap in right-center field.
Beloit had its early opportunities off of Avila, putting runners on second and third after Tanner Allen opened the game with an infield single and reached third on a single by Kahlil Watson, who stole second.
Avila recorded the first of nine strikeouts recorded by Quad Cities pitchers and used a pop-up and groundout to work around early trouble.
Brandon Johnson earned the win in relief, moving to 3-2 by limiting Beloit to one hit over two innings before Wander Arias collected his second save by working a pair of hitless innings.
Conrad appreciated the way River Bandits pitchers worked through the situations they found themselves in during the seven-hit victory that included just two 1-2-3 innings.
“It was anything real clean for any of them, but they competed and that’s something this pitching staff has done all season,’’ Conrad said. “They move on to that next batter and continue to compete and that’s what I like about them.’’