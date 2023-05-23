BANDITS BYTES

Off and running: After swiping 13 bases in 14 attempts last week at Wisconsin, Quad Cities now leads High-A baseball and ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball with a 90-percent success rate for the season.

The River Bandits have been successful in 54-of-60 attempts for the season. Only Frisco at .922 has a better success rate.

The long ball: The River Bandits' Gavin Cross entered Tuesday's game leading the Midwest League with seven home runs, including five in the past week.

Cross homered in four straight games last week for Quad Cities during its series at Wisconsin, the first time a River Bandits player had homered in four consecutive games since Brett Phillips hit in five straight.

On deck: Beloit at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Sky Carp, Gabe Bierman (2-2, 3.21); River Bandits, Mason Barnett (1-1, 3.45)