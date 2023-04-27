LANSING, Mich. -- Extra innings remain unkind to the Quad Cities River Bandits.

For the second time in three games and for the third time this season Quad Cities was unable win in extra innings on Thursday, dropping a 6-5 Midwest League decision at Lansing in 10 innings.

The River Bandits did take a 5-4 lead in the top half of the 10th when pinch runner Shervyen Newton scored on a groundout to first by Kyle Hayes.

But, the lead didn't last.

Daniel Susac, the Athletics first choice and the 19th overall selection in the 2022 draft, belted a two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Lugnuts their third win in as many games in the series.

A fielding error by River Bandits reliever Wander Arias allowed Jack Winkler to reach base and advanced Caeden Trenkle, the runner placed on second base to start the inning.

Arias struck out the next two batters he faced, Max Muncy and Lazaro Armenteros, before Susac's fly ball to center scored the tying and go-ahead runs.

Lansing scored the tying run to force extra innings in the bottom of the eighth when Armenteros scored on a fielder's choice by Euribiel Angeles that tied the game at 4-4.

The run erased a 4-3 advantage Quad Cities had taken in the top of the eighth on a two-run double by Cayden Wallace which scored Jack Pineda and Javier Vaz.

Wallace's line drive to left wiped out the 3-2 lead Lansing had opened on a two-run single by Susac in the bottom half of sixth inning.

The Lugnuts scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on a double by Armenteros, a margin that stood until the River Bandits put two on the board in the fifth.

Darryl Collins tied the game with a single that scored River Town and then gave Quad Cities a 2-1 advantage when he scored on a fielder's choice by Enrique Valdez.

Lansing's run in the first inning was the only allowed on three hits over a five-inning start by Luinder Avila, who recorded half of the 14 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits pitchers.

Quad Cities made a pair of roster move prior to Thursday's game.

Pitcher Caden Monke, injured during a game at Cedar Rapids earlier this month, was placed on the injured list and Hayes, a catcher, was activated from the development list.