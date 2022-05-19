Bandits fall in extras, nightcap postponed

DAYTON, Ohio — The Quad Cities River Bandits got one game in Thursday, but Mother Nature intervened yet again.

The Bandits dropped Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader against the Dayton Dragons 6-5 in eight innings but Game 2 was postponed due to inclement weather.

That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

Allan Cerda had the walk-off hit for the Dragons, an RBI single with the bases loaded off QC pitcher Yohanse Morel (2-2).

The Bandits led 5-2 through four innings on the strength of home runs from Kale Emshoff and Diego Hernandez in the second inning and a two-run shot from Dillan Shrum in the fourth inning.

Dayton cut the lead to 5-3 in the fifth on a throwing error by pitcher Rylan Kaufman on a pickoff attempt, then tied the game on a two-run home run from Cerda in the sixth inning.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, in a rehab stint, went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout. Spencer Stockton (3-0) earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings in relief.

Quad Cities made five roster moves prior to the start of Thursday's game.

Infielder Cam Williams, the team leader with eight home runs, was placed on the seven-day injured list as were pitchers Tyson Guerrero and Ruben Ramirez. Guerrero is 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA in six outings with the River Bandits, while Ramirez is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances.

Catcher Kyle Hayes, hitless in 13 at-bats with Quad Cities, was reassigned by the Royals to low-A Columbia and catcher Felix Familia, a .171 hitter in 11 games in the Carolina League was promoted from Columbia to Quad Cities.

