Burlington 9, Quad-Cities 0: The Bees jumped on the River Bandits with eight runs in the first inning to cruise to a rain-shortened Midwest League victory Tuesday night in Burlington.
The first-inning explosion included a grand slam by Connor Fitzsimons on the way to the five-inning victory.
River Bandits starter Matt Rupenthal faced seven batters in the first inning and did not record an out. He was charged with seven runs and exited before Fitzsimons connected off Q-C reliever Layne Henderson who was making his Bandits debut.
Austin Dennis had two of the Bandits’ four hits before the storm and the game was eventually called final after a 38-minute delay.
Clinton 4, Peoria 2: The LumberKings exploded for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory Tuesday in Clinton.
Christopher Torres and Peyton Burdick hit RBI doubles to tie the game at 2-2, and then Will Banfield connected on a go-ahead two-run home run for the win.
