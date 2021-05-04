Bandits fall late in different-looking opener

Players in both dugouts spread out as much as they could, those not involved in the game wearing masks as required by Major League Baseball guidelines.

There were no batboys retrieving bats or supplying umpires with new baseballs, another casualty of the ongoing COVID situation.

“Everything is different,’’ Widger said Monday, differences that started in spring training and will continue for at least the short term.

Before arriving in Davenport, Widger said players worked out in shifts during spring training and even now arrive at the ballpark at staggered times to reduce contact.

"There’s no getting to the clubhouse early and spending time around each other," Widger said. "That’s just the way it is. Get in, get your work done and get out."

The majority of River Bandits have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, although under baseball guidelines current protocols will remain in place until 85% of all team personnel are fully vaccinated and two weeks have passed.

At that point, players and coaches with dugout access to games will no longer be required to wear face masks in dugouts or bullpens.