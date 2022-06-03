Bandits fall short to Beloit after leaving 15 on base

The Quad Cities River Bandits had plenty of chances, but 15 left on base was one too many in a 5-4 loss to Beloit on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

QC (18-31) lost its fifth straight game as the Sky Carp (21-18) won a fifth straight in the Midwest League contest.

The Bandits had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but leadoff hitter Tyler Tolbert struck out to end the game. QC was 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the loss as hits were even at 10 apiece.

The Bandits got down early but battled back before things got away and the team fell short.

The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when a passed ball by Kale Emshoff scored Dalvy Rosario. The pitch was a strike, but it got by Emshoff after hitting his glove.

Emshoff redeemed himself for the miscue.

The 24-year-old catcher drove his seventh home run of the season into the outfield patio that scored Luca Tresh to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead. QC caught a break on its third run when Davis Bradshaw put his arms in the air and could not locate a Dillon Shrum high fly ball. The ball dropped into right field to score Burle Dixon and give the Bandits a 3-1 lead.

But the lead didn’t last long after things went south for QC reliever Jack Aldrich, who was making his team debut after getting the call up from Columbia (A).

QC starting pitcher Eric Cerantola was solid, throwing 61 pitches and going 3 2/3 innings with one run (unearned) allowed on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Aldrich recorded a strikeout for his first out before things unraveled two innings later.

Aldrich (0-1) was tagged for four runs in the sixth inning as the Sky Carp tied the game with RBI singles from Marcus Chiu and Cody Morrissette.

Dalvy Rosario came up with the big hit as his double scored two to give Beloit a 5-3 lead. Aldrich exited after 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks.

The Bandits could not capitalize in the bottom half after a sac bunt had runners on second and third with one out. A Tyler Tolbert sharp line drive was caught at third and Diego Hernandez sent a deep fly ball to center for the third out.

The Bandits added one on an Emshoff sac fly in the seventh, but the left-on-base theme continued as two more were stranded as 6-foot-8 fireballer Sean Reynolds entered to strike out two to end the frame.

Patrick Halligan kept QC in the game with two clean innings of relief heading into the bottom of the eighth, but the Bandits continued to leave runners stranded.

With men on second and third with one out, Gentry popped out and Luca Tresh struck out swinging against Reynolds.

Halligan again gave the Bandits a shot after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Emshoff started the bottom half with a single before Burle Dixon struck out for the fourth time of the game. Pinch-runner Herard Gonzalez stole second before Peyton Wilson flied out. Shrum and Morgan McCollough walked, but Tolbert struck out swinging to end the contest. QC fell to 2-17 when trailing after seven innings this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.