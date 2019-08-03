On a night when the Quad-Cities River Bandits pitchers stranded 12 Kane County Cougars runners, it was the one that the Bandits couldn't strand that cost them the game.
Blaze Alexander singled home Zack Shannon, who per minor league rules started the 10th inning on second base, and the Cougars topped the River Bandits 2-1 in extra innings Saturday.
The Bandits grabbed an early lead in the second inning when Freudis Nova led off with a single, stole second and scored on Alex Holderbach's single.
The score stayed that way until the seventh, when a two-out RBI single by Kane County's Dominic Fletcher off Quad-Cities' Jonathan Bermudez tied the score 1-1.
Grae Kessinger started off the 10th on second for the Bandits and advanced to third on Holderbach's sacrifice fly. He was stranded there, however, on flyouts by Wilyer Abreu and Oscar Campos, setting up Alexander's heroics off the Bandits' Danny Cody (0-1).
Starter Jose Rivera threw four scoreless innings for Q-C, and Bermudez allowed just the one run in his four frames.
Before the game, Abreu, who had played for the Bandits in May and June, rejoined the team. He had hit .250 during his previous stint in the Quad-Cities.