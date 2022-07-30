Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

Bring a glove, have a catch, tailgate a little and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Midwest League matchup between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game will likely be a sellout when the teams take the field at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, and the game on Aug. 9 is only part of the attraction.

"I think it’s going to be a special experience for a lot of people," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. "I’ve talked to a lot of folks who plan to make a full day of it and really enjoy the full Field of Dreams experience."

There will be plenty of time for fans to soak in the surroundings before making their way to the diamond that will host a major-league game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds two days later.

The River Bandits and Kernels are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on the MLB Network, but gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. one hour after parking lots open.

Ticket holders will need to present an MiLB at Field of Dreams parking pass to access roads leading up to the Field of Dreams site located northeast of Dyersville, Iowa.

Fans will be allowed to have a catch on the diamond at the original movie site, play cornhole in the outfield and explore other areas of the site.

The inside of the farmhouse at the movie site will not be open to the public that day, but there will be opportunities to use the farmhouse as a backdrop in photo opportunities for guests.

Fans will even be allowed to tailgate in Field of Dreams parking areas, but charcoal and open flame grills are prohibited.

"I feel like this will become a life-long memory for the Quad Citizens who go," Heller said. "It’s one of those once-in-a-life chances to not only experience the Field of Dreams site, but to go there and enjoy a River Bandits game."

Heller welcomes the exposure offered by the MLB Network telecast of the game as well.

"It’s an awesome opportunity to showcase the River Bandits, the Quad-Cities, and I feel like it’s great for the Royals organization and our players," Heller said. "It will give Kansas City fans a chance to see players who are working their way up to the major leagues and give our players a chance to show their skills in a national setting."

Fans in attendance will walk through a path surrounded by corn on their way to the temporary ballpark built in the middle of an Iowa cornfield.

"It’s such a great setting and I feel like the fans who are there will have a terrific experience, which is something we always strive for with the River Bandits," Heller said.

The game will be a home game for Quad Cities, the opening game of a six-game series between the Midwest League’s Royals and Twins’ affiliates that will continue in Davenport the following night.

Major League Baseball is hosting the event and will handle game-day operations for the actual game.

River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said it will provide Quad Cities front-office staff members with a rare opportunity to sit back and enjoy a game.

"We’ll be spectators that night, which should be a lot of fun," Kubly said.

Once at the ballpark, fans will be allowed to bring baseball gloves to the MiLB at Field of Dreams game.

However, baseball bats, beach balls and other inflatables, glass bottles, hard-sided coolers, noisemaking devices, and selfie sticks are among items that may not be brought into the ballpark.

All bags are also prohibited at the event except for medical and diaper bags. Those bags, which are subject to search, can be no larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by eight inches.

Merchandise trailers will sell an assortment of event-specific souvenirs from the game and the Field of Dreams Gift Shop, located in a red barn on the property, will be open. All retail locations will operate on a cashless basis that day, requiring a credit card for payment.

Concessions will be available throughout the event site and will accept cash, although cashless payment and online ordering will be also be an option for fans.