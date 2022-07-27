 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE

Bandits' Field of Dreams game nearly sold out

When they meet in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9, the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will experience the same setting that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees enjoyed last season in the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game at the iconic movie scene near Dyersville, Iowa.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

When the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels take the field at the Field of Dreams next month, the Midwest League teams will likely be playing in front of a full house.

Around 100 tickets remain for the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, the first-ever minor-league baseball game to be contested on the diamond adjacent to the iconic movie set.

The 6 p.m. game on Aug. 9 is being put together by Major League Baseball and in less than a month nearly all of the 8,000 available seats to the game have been sold.

“MLB is thrilled. There is no doubt the game is going to sell out and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

The game, which will be played two days before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play on the same cornfield-surrounded diamond, will be a home game for Quad Cities and will be nationally-televised by the MLB Network.

People are also reading…

Tickets went on sale online earlier this month for the game that will feature both teams wearing throwback uniforms of previous teams to take the field in their respective communities.

The River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of Davenport-based teams that competed in the Three-I League from 1913-16, the Mississippi Valley League from 1929-33 and the Western League from 1934-37.

The 1931 Blue Sox were the first team to play at newly-built Municipal Stadium, the original brick-and-mortar structure that is now part of Modern Woodmen Park.

The Kernels will play as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, the name of minor-league teams in that community from 1904-42.

Heller, who first suggested playing a minor-league game at the Field of Dreams prior to last year’s first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams match-up between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, expected the game to be a hit with fans.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the least that the game is nearly sold out,’’ Heller said. “People in this community are excited about being able to enjoy the full Field of Dreams experience and get to watch the River Bandits play in such a unique setting.’’

In his 15th season as the owner of the Quad Cities club, Heller said providing the community and River Bandits fans with unique experiences has always been a primary objective of his organization.

“From bringing the Hall of Fame exhibit to Modern Woodmen Park for its first stop outside of Cooperstown to the other once-in-a-lifetime experiences we have provided, this is the latest way we’ve made River Bandits baseball special,’’ Heller said.

