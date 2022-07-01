Bandits' Field of Dreams game tickets available

When the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels take the field in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game next month, a national television audience will be watching.

Minor League Baseball announced Friday that the Aug. 9 game between the River Bandits and Kernels that will be played at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, will be televised nationally on the MLB Network.

Tickets for the Midwest League game will go on sale to fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The game, scheduled to be played two days before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds take the field at the same 8,000-seat ballpark built by Major League Baseball, will be the first minor-league game to be held at the venue which hosted a 2021 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

“This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “To see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans across the region.’’

As was the case in the game between the White Sox and Yankees, the hosting River Bandits and Kernels will wear throwback jerseys honoring teams from the past in their home communities.

Quad Cities will take the field that night as the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of minor-league teams in the city from 1913-16 and 1929-37 seasons.

Cedar Rapids become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, the nickname of the minor-league team in that city from 1904-32.

Tickets for game between the River Bandits and Kernels are priced at $85 and $65 based on seat location and can be ordered beginning Saturday morning at https://www.milb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets.

The inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the White Sox and Yankees drew a television audience of nearly six million viewers on its FOX telecast and was the most-watched single regular-season baseball game on any network since 1998.

It all played out on a diamond built in the middle of an Iowa cornfield a long fly ball away from the diamond and farmhouse that provided the setting for the 1989 film that told the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella an starred Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.