On a day when the playing surface at Modern Woodmen Park was recognized for excellence, Quad-Cities River Bandits fans learned they will have to wait a little longer to watch Midwest League baseball there this season.
The River Bandits announced Friday a three-game series beginning next Thursday against Kane County is being moved to Dozer Park in Peoria because of continued Mississippi River flooding around the unaffected stadium and related access issues.
The series is the third of the season to be moved, including a three-game series against Cedar Rapids beginning Monday that will now be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
With the latest moves, Quad-Cities will play its first 19 games of the season away from home, including eight games initially scheduled to be played in Davenport.
River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said city officials and the team remain hopeful Quad-Cities will be able to open its home season on April 25, when the first game of a five-game, four-day homestand against Clinton is scheduled.
There, fans will have a chance to see a facility that received a 2018 Fields of Excellence Award.
The award, presented by Pioneer Athletics, recognizes the quality of the field and work of River Bandits groundskeeper Andrew Marking and his staff in maintaining the playing surface at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Davenport facility is one of 91 being honored with recognition presented to professional sports organizations, colleges and universities, high schools and parks and recreation departments across the country.
For the River Bandits, next week’s games against Kane County will be the first to be played at a neutral site.
The match-ups against the Cougars on Thursday and Friday are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start while next Saturday’s series finale is set for a 1:15 p.m. first pitch.
As is the case with the series against Cedar Rapids, Quad-Cities will be the home team during its series with Kane County. Tickets for games in Peoria, priced at $5 apiece, will be sold at the gate and the host Chiefs will retain all receipts.
Quad-Cities season tickets and single-game tickets can be used for admission to the games at Dozer Park. Fans also have the option of exchanging April 18-20 single-game tickets for tickets to remaining River Bandits home games.