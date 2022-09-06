Bandits find a winning answer in 12

Quad Cities had all the answers Tuesday night.

The River Bandits answered runs by Peoria in four innings and pushed across a pair in the bottom of the 12th to earn an 8-7 Midwest League win over the Chiefs in a series opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

A passed ball proved to be the difference, bringing Herard Gonzalez racing home from third with the game-winning run after Quad Cities had tied the game on a sacrifice fly by River Town that scored designated runner Juan Carlos Negret.

The pair moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Alexander after Peoria reliever Andre Granillo walked Gonzalez to open the bottom of the 12th.

The River Bandits rallied for their seventh walk-off win of the season after Peoria had taken a 7-6 lead on a single by Todd Lott in top half of the inning.

Chase Wallace used a strikeout and an inning-ending ground out to strand a pair of Chiefs and keep Quad Cities within one run to open the home half of the 12th.

Peoria forced extra innings when it pushed across a pair of runs in the top of eighth inning on a single by LJ Jones.

The Chiefs and River Bandits traded single runs in the 10th inning to send the game into the 11th tied at 6-6.

Osvaldo Tovalin scored Peoria’s designated baserunner, Lott, with a single in the 10th after Lott took third on an inning-opening flyout.

Peoria’s 6-5 lead didn’t last.

The River Bandits extended the game in the bottom of the 10th when Kale Emshoff opened the inning with a single to the gap in right center, scoring Gonzalez.

Anderson Paulino worked a scoreless 11th for Quad Cities before Granillo stranded the Bandits’ Tyler Tolbert on third to send the game into the 12th inning.

The River Bandits and Chiefs traded home runs to account for six of the game’s first seven runs.

Peoria belted theirs first, with Quad Cities answering in the bottom half of the same inning on two occasions as Adrian Alcantara crafted a seven-inning start for the River Bandits.

Mack Chambers collected the Chiefs’ first long ball, leading off the top of the third inning with a blast beyond the fence in right.

The River Bandits answered in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 3-1 lead when Peyton Wilson followed a walk to Parker Bates and a single to center by Tolbert by belting his 12th homer of the season.

A run-scoring Aaron McKeithan double in the fourth and a two-out solo homer by Jones in the sixth allowed Peoria to briefly tie the game at 3-3.

Quad Cities regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Emshoff homered to left with one out.

After River Town singled and Dillan Shrum was hit by a pitch, Bates followed with a double which pushed the River Bandits in front 5-3.

Quad Cities helped itself early with some strong defense.

Town recorded a pair of inning-ending outfield assists from right field on throws to home plate.

Emshoff put the tag on the Chiefs’ Patrick Romeri at the plate to end the top of the third and repeated that feat an inning later when he tagged out McKeithan as he attempted to score following single by Chambers.

Alcantara’s outing ended when Darryl Collins made a grab at the fence in left of a deep fly by Romeri to end the seventh.

The right-hander who did not lose in his last nine outings of the season struck out six and scattered six hits in a walk-free start.