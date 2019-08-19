Felipe Tejada has provided Quad-Cities with consistent relief efforts throughout the season, but Monday night the River Bandits’ first call to the bullpen went unanswered.
Cedar Rapids tagged Tejada for four runs on four hits and took advantage of three walks in the top of the fifth inning, pulling away to a 6-2 Midwest League victory over Quad-Cities at Modern Woodmen Park.
Tejada, who has relieved in all but seven of his 18 appearances for the River Bandits, worked just two-thirds of inning and was tagged with his first loss in seven decisions this season.
He entered a 2-2 game after Jonathan Bermudez scattered four hits over four innings and with a crowd of 3,492 looking on, Tejada struggled to get outs.
The Kernels sent nine batters to the plate against the Quad-Cities righthander and eight straight reached base.
It was the second of the walks given up by Tejada which pushed Cedar Rapids ahead to stay.
DaShawn Keirsey’s free pass scored rehabbing Minnesota Twins outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., who had followed a Spencer Steer double by beating out an infield single.
Wade, who struck out twice against Bermudez, finished 1-for-4 at the plate with a single and a walk in his third rehab appearance for the Kernels.
In the deciding fifth, Steer was forced out at the plate before Keirsey drew the two-out walk which let Wade score what proved to be the game-winning run.
That was followed by a two-run single up the middle by Tyler Webb – the third of his four base hits – and a run-scoring double by Trevor Casanova which hugged the line in right.
The Cedar Rapids surge came after teams traded two runs apiece in the second inning.
The first of two Casanova doubles and a sacrifice fly to center by Kyle Schmidt gave the Kernels a short-lived 2-0 advantage.
The River Bandits answered in the bottom half of the inning, stringing together four straight one-out singles and scoring their two runs on a sharply-hit single to right by Trey Dawson.
Beyond the four straight hits in the second, Kernels starter Josh Winder allowed just one other base hit during his six shutout innings of work.
Dawson collected that one as well, opening the Quad-Cities fifth with a single to left center and stealing second to end a string of eight straight River Bandits retired by Winder.
By that point, Cedar Rapids had opened a margin Quad-Cities proved unable to dent while being limited to six hits by a collection of three Kernels pitchers.
Winder matched a career high with nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter while moving to 7-2 on the season.
The River Bandits did strand a pair of baserunners in scoring position in the eighth against Austin Schufler when Freudis Nova reached on a walk and Alex McKenna beat out an infield single.
Both advanced on a wild pitch but Schufler recorded the 12th of 13 strikeouts recorded by Cedar Rapids pitchers and got Alex Holderbach to ground out to end the Bandits’ final threat before Dylan Thomas worked a 1-2-3 ninth.