The celebration started late Saturday night.
It ended before midday Sunday when the Quad-Cities River Bandits went back to work.
Quad-Cities concluded the first half of the Midwest League season with a workmanlike 5-2 victory over Burlington at Modern Woodmen Park, the sixth straight win for the River Bandits at the end of a half which began 3-8 and ended with a 40-30 record.
“We gave the guys a little time to celebrate winning the first half in the division after (Saturday’s) game, but the schedule today was like it has been every other Sunday,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey. “There is a lot of season left and we’ve got lot of work still to do.’’
The River Bandits carried that mindset with them into Sunday’s first-half finale, which both demonstrated why Quad-Cities finished one game in front of both Peoria and Clinton in the standings and provided a launching pad for several recent roster additions.
“A lot of good things today, a good way to wrap up one half and take some momentum into the second half of the season,’’ catcher Mike Papierski said. “Like it’s been for the past week or so, the pitchers keep throwing strikes, the defense makes plays and we come up with the timely hits.’’
A two-run home run by Miguelangel Sierra in the bottom of the first inning gave the River Bandits a lead they would not relinquish.
Logan Mattix and David Hensley, playing in their second professional game after being drafted by Houston earlier this month, factored into Quad-Cities’ final three runs of the game.
Mattix opened the River Bandits’ third with his first professional hit, a single and scored on an error that followed a single by Alfredo Angarita.
An inning later Hensley collected his first pro hit, a single which scored Jonathan Lacroix, and Mattix followed by driving an RBI double into left as Quad-Cities opened a 5-1 advantage.
“It was good to get those guys going a bit, especially going into the break,’’ Storey said. “We’re going to need them to feel comfortable and confident and this was a good step in that direction.’’
A collection of five River Bandits pitchers finished off the Bees, whose runs were scored by Torii Hunter Jr. He scored on a passed ball in the second inning and on a fielder’s choice by Keinner Pina in the eighth.
Yohan Ramirez earned the win for Quad-Cities, giving up two hits and recording the first six of the 15 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits in the six-hit win.
“Yohan was on it from the start, throwing strikes and he had everything working. We wanted to come out and play well again after clinching last night,’’ Papierski said.
“You only get so many chances to play and when you do, you want to give it 100 percent. That approach let us win the first half, and has to be where things will start again for us in the second half.’’