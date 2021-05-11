Bandits' first home game in long time has joyous atmosphere

Other than a few restrictions mandated by Major League Baseball, it was pretty much business as usual at the old ballpark. The Bandits have changed affiliations since 2019 — they’re now with the Royals instead of the Astros — and they now play in "High A Central" (another crummy name) instead of the Midwest League.

There also is a new high-definition video board in left field and new ribbon boards in right.

But the field looks the same, the one-of-a-kind scenery beyond the left-field fence is the same, the uniforms look the same and a beer is still $7.

One change dictated by MLB is that no fans are allowed to sit within 15 feet of the playing field in order to minimize any potential transmission of the virus. But for most of the rest of the ballpark, there are no special social distancing taboos. Only in the indoor suites are there rules.

"But not outside," Heller said. "Less than 1% of the people who contract COVID contract it outside. Less than 1%. So we feel really pretty confident that when you go to a River Bandits game and you sit outside and you watch the game, you can feel you’re going to be safe."

Of course, fans were asked to wear masks over their faces as long as they weren’t eating. Perhaps half the people actually complied.