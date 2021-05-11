Bandits' first home game in long time has joyous atmosphere

Dave Heller was standing at the top of the steps along the first-base line concourse as beaming fans streamed into Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday night. He had a twinkle in his eye.
He was greeting each fan individually, grinning from ear to ear, shaking hands. There may have even been a few covert hugs when the pandemic police weren’t watching.
One was tempted to say he looked like a kid on Christmas morning, but the Quad Cities River Bandits' majority owner said it before we could.
"To me, this is like coming downstairs on Christmas morning and seeing all the presents wrapped and you can’t open them until your parents come down," Heller said. "This opening the gates and letting people in, it’s like we can finally unwrap the presents."
The River Bandits played their first home game in a very, very long time Tuesday, hosting the Cedar Rapids Kernels in everyone’s favorite riverfront ballpark, signaling that perhaps this whole coronavirus nightmare finally is making its way into our rear-view mirror.
Heller knew exactly how long it had been since the Bandits played a game inside their own stadium.
"Six hundred and 14 days later … but who’s counting, right?" he said.
Actually, by our math, it’s 613 but we’re not going to split hairs on this one.
It also was roughly 882,532 minutes or 52,951,920 seconds between the final out of the Bandits’ season-ending playoff loss to Cedar Rapids on Sept. 6, 2019, and the first pitch Tuesday.
But who’s counting, right?
"People seem very happy to come in, and we’re just thrilled to have them," Heller said.
The fans didn’t even seem to mind that they had to wait in a line that stretched more than 100 feet before the gates opened at 5:45 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the first pitch.
Tom Madigan of Geneseo, clad in a River Bandits coat and a River Bandits cap, definitely didn’t mind. Madigan moved to this area from Chicago in 2006 and became an immediate fan of the local Class A club even though it then had the ghastly nickname, The Swing of the Quad-Cities.
He frequently brings his grandsons to the games and said he has missed the atmosphere at Modern Woodmen for these past 613 days, or whatever it is.
"It’s a lot more intimate, and it’s a different kind of baseball, too," he said. "These guys are trying so hard to get to that next level. It really means a lot to them and you can see that in the way they play."
Other fans said the same thing. It was just nice to get back to watching live baseball again.
Other than a few restrictions mandated by Major League Baseball, it was pretty much business as usual at the old ballpark. The Bandits have changed affiliations since 2019 — they’re now with the Royals instead of the Astros — and they now play in "High A Central" (another crummy name) instead of the Midwest League.
There also is a new high-definition video board in left field and new ribbon boards in right.
But the field looks the same, the one-of-a-kind scenery beyond the left-field fence is the same, the uniforms look the same and a beer is still $7.
One change dictated by MLB is that no fans are allowed to sit within 15 feet of the playing field in order to minimize any potential transmission of the virus. But for most of the rest of the ballpark, there are no special social distancing taboos. Only in the indoor suites are there rules.
"But not outside," Heller said. "Less than 1% of the people who contract COVID contract it outside. Less than 1%. So we feel really pretty confident that when you go to a River Bandits game and you sit outside and you watch the game, you can feel you’re going to be safe."
Of course, fans were asked to wear masks over their faces as long as they weren’t eating. Perhaps half the people actually complied.
One bit of irony: The team’s mascot, Rascal the Raccoon, has worn a mask over his face as part of his costume for the past 13 years. On Tuesday, he was among the scofflaws who didn't.
MLB didn’t even lay down any rules about the operation of the Ferris Wheel and the Kidz Koaster and the assorted other amusement park rides around the perimeter of the stadium.
The carousel down the left-field line wasn’t working Tuesday, but that’s because it was damaged in a recent storm and the carousel repair man hasn’t been out to fix it yet.
"That’s not something (MLB) thought about because nobody else has them," Heller said of the lack of rules regarding the rides. "And we’re not going to remind them."