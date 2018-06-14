Focused from the start to the finish of the longest outing of his professional career, Quad-Cities pitcher Cesar Rosado delivered Thursday when it mattered most.
Rosado moved the River Bandits into a three-way tie for first place by striking out a career-high nine batters and scattering four hits over 7.2 walk-free innings in a 5-2 win over Clinton in front of a crowd of 5,943 at Modern Woodmen Park.
"I have had good outings before, but I focused hard on making the right pitches," Rosado said. "My focus was improved with runners on base, and I kept attacking the zone. It was a good night."
The victory, combined with Peoria’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Beloit, leaves the River Bandits, LumberKings and Chiefs all at 37-30 with three games remaining in the first half of the Midwest League season.
The three teams competing for two available playoff berths go their separate ways for the remaining games of the half beginning tonight, with Quad-Cities hosting Burlington, Clinton visiting Beloit and Peoria traveling to Cedar Rapids.
"We swept a good opponent to put ourselves right where we want to be," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "We control our own destiny."
Rosado gave Quad-Cities that chance with his most effective outing of the season.
"He was phenomenal, the way he competed. I could have watched him pitch all night like that, and part of me wanted to leave him out there, but pitch counts and such, that couldn’t happen," Storey said.
As has been the case frequently throughout much of the first half, the River Bandits found just enough offense to win.
Both Quad-Cities and Clinton collected five hits in the pitcher’s duel, and all five River Bandits runs were unearned.
"River Bandits baseball, score a few early, get a little quiet and add a run or two late. That’s who we’ve been at times this season," Storey said. "It’s worked, though."
Quad-Cities had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth when Colton Shaver grounded a potential double-play ball up the middle, but umpires ruled LumberKings shortstop Johnny Adams didn’t have possession of a throw from second baseman Joseph Rosa when he was on the bag, allowing Corey Julks to score.
The relay throw arrived in time to get Shaver out, but the River Bandits opened a 3-0 lead when Miguelangel Sierra followed by stroking a two-run single into left.
LumberKings starter Ray Kerr kept the LumberKings within striking distance, scattering four hits and striking out seven over six innings.
Clinton pulled within 3-1 in the seventh when Ariel Sandoval scored on a balk by Rosado, but three LumberKings errors in the eighth led Quad-Cities to score a pair of insurance runs.
A two-out single to left by Bryan De La Cruz brought home Alfredo Angarita, and a fielding error on the play allowed Julks to score.
Clinton didn’t go quietly, loading the bases in the ninth, but after walking Dimas Ojeda to pull the LumberKings within 5-2, Carlos Sanabria put the LumberKings’ 13th strikeout of the night in the books to earn his sixth save in seven opportunities.
"It was another good win for us," Rosado said. "We are building confidence, and we want to finish the half and get the playoff berth. We need to keep it going now."