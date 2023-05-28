Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dominant pitching and a handful of timely hits helped grow the Quad Cities River Bandits' ongoing win streak.

Sunday, the offense got in on the act.

Quad Cities clubbed 12 hits to earn its 12th consecutive Midwest League victory, handling Beloit 10-3 at Modern Woodmen Park to earn a second straight six-game series sweep.

"It's hard enough at any level to sweep one six-game series. To do it back to back is pretty impressive. I'm proud of way the guys continue to come out every day and battle,'' River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

"The thing I appreciate the most about this win is how we came back from Saturday night after striking out 16 times and finding a way to scratch out a win on three hits. We did a much better job at the plate.''

The River Bandits open a six-game series at Lake County on Tuesday, one win shy of the franchise record for consecutive wins of 13 set by the Quad-City Cubs in 1979.

Nine of Quad Cities' dozen hits Sunday came from the bottom five slots on the lineup card, including a three-hit game from catcher Jack Alexander.

"I think we're all showing what we're capable of doing right now. It's a pretty happy clubhouse,'' Alexander said. "The pitching has been great, the hitting and defense, we're getting it done.''

Quad Cities, which has risen from fifth to second place in the West Division standings one game behind Cedar Rapids, scored its runs in pairs Sunday.

A two-run double by Carter Jensen in the first inning gave the River Bandits an early lead but it took a two-run homer by Juan Carlos Negret in the fourth to move Quad Cities in front to stay at 4-3.

A wild pitch scored Jensen and Alexander drove a run in with a single in the Bandits' sixth one inning before Quad Cities broke the game open with four runs.

Singles by Negret and Darryl Collins extended the lead to 8-3 before a triple to right by Alexander scored the River Bandits' final two runs.

The thing Conrad likes about his team's current situation is that he sees no complacency.

"These guys are still hungry. They want more,'' he said. "They came out after Saturday and made the adjustments they needed to make to be more productive at the plate. They'll keep working.''