Bandits give Ellis room to grow

Mitch Ellis figures he couldn’t have selected a better classroom.
"I have to have the best run support in all of the minor leagues," the Quad Cities River Bandits reliever said.
The top offense in the High A Central League has provided the River Bandits right-hander with room to grow in his first full season as a pitcher.
Ellis played all over the diamond while growing up in Australia and even played third base for Western Illinois before finding his way to the mound, where he now leads Quad Cities with eight wins on the season.
"Third base, shortstop, all over the outfield, first base, second, I’ve played them all," Ellis said. "It took me 20 years to find out that I was a pitcher, but all of those other experiences, I can see the game from that side of things."
The Royals organization saw Ellis as a pitcher.
It was a position he rarely played while competing between 2018-20 for Melbourne and Brisbane in the Australian Baseball League, pitching in just 10 games over three seasons.
"If it was a blowout game, they would run me out there to pitch and save an arm," Ellis said.
A Kansas City Royals scout happened to be in attendance at one of those lopsided games and saw something in Ellis that others hadn’t — a potential pitcher.
Ellis signed with Kansas City as a free agent on Feb. 21, 2020, but did not make his professional debut on the mound until working the seventh inning of Quad Cities' season opener at South Bend on May 4.
His initial outings for the River Bandits were a challenge, and he eventually was reassigned to low-A Columbia where he made a pair of appearances before returning to Quad Cities on July 30.
In the weeks since, Ellis has earned four wins in five decisions as part of an overall 9-2 record for the season between the two clubs.
From start to finish, he has refined his pitches, reduced the number of walks and runs he has allowed and learned more on and off the field than he ever would have envisioned.
"I had a lot of struggles early on, but in some respects I am thankful for that. As I dealt with the adversity, it taught me a lot about the game and about myself," Ellis said. "This year, I have really learned how to pitch."
Ellis credits Quad Cities pitching coach Steve Luebber with helping him get through it all.
"I have learned so much this year, how effective I can be, how my mechanics need to be to help me compete and how to respond when I might not have my best stuff," he said.
He has seen growth in the consistency of the pitches he is delivering and in the development of his off-speed pitches.
After training on his own in Australia before being allowed to travel to the United States for the start of spring training, Ellis said he arrived at the Royals spring training complex in Arizona with a fastball, an average slider and a desire to tinker around with a cutter.
"This season, I’ve learned how to throw the slider and I’ve worked on a splitter that has been helpful against lefties and I’m now confident in using against right-handed hitters as well," Ellis said.
He views it all as important as he works deeper into his career.
"I’ve always considered progress to be more important over results, and I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress this season," Ellis said. "I’m super confident in my pitches and my abilities now."
As Quad Cities prepares for the start of the High A Central League playoffs on Tuesday, Ellis and the rest of the bullpen will be ready to work as needed.
"This season has prepared all of the guys in the pen to be ready. We’ve all been put in different situations throughout the year so we will all be ready for anything," Ellis said.
And that is nothing new for Ellis.
While pitching may be a new endeavor, this isn’t the first time he has has competed in the Midwest.
Before signing with the Australian Baseball League in 2018, Ellis played collegiately for Heartland Community College and at Western Illinois.
Ellis was the Leathernecks’ starting third baseman during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and finished his career there with a .315 batting average.
He appeared in all 50 games Western Illinois played during his junior season and recovered from a broken hamate bone to return midway through the second half of his senior year.
"I learned so much about the game from coach (Ryan) Brownlee. I came to the states for college looking to get a lot more reps than I could back home where baseball is secondary to other sports, and I was able to do that," Ellis said.
"While I had to go back home and compete to get to where I am today, the things I learned here have made a difference. Everything, it all worked out in the end."