Bandits give Ellis room to grow

Ellis signed with Kansas City as a free agent on Feb. 21, 2020, but did not make his professional debut on the mound until working the seventh inning of Quad Cities' season opener at South Bend on May 4.

His initial outings for the River Bandits were a challenge, and he eventually was reassigned to low-A Columbia where he made a pair of appearances before returning to Quad Cities on July 30.

In the weeks since, Ellis has earned four wins in five decisions as part of an overall 9-2 record for the season between the two clubs.

From start to finish, he has refined his pitches, reduced the number of walks and runs he has allowed and learned more on and off the field than he ever would have envisioned.

"I had a lot of struggles early on, but in some respects I am thankful for that. As I dealt with the adversity, it taught me a lot about the game and about myself," Ellis said. "This year, I have really learned how to pitch."

Ellis credits Quad Cities pitching coach Steve Luebber with helping him get through it all.

"I have learned so much this year, how effective I can be, how my mechanics need to be to help me compete and how to respond when I might not have my best stuff," he said.