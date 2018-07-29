Ever wonder what it is like to stand on the pitcher's mound at Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park and throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Quad-Cities River Bandits game?
You and 99 other fans will have a chance to experience that Tuesday prior to a Midwest League game between Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids.
The River Bandits are giving the first 100 people who chose to do so the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, complete with an introduction over the Modern Woodmen Park public address system, beginning shortly after the stadium gates open at 5:35 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game.
“One of the things we get asked about all the time is about what it takes to be asked to throw out a first pitch and how do we choose the people who receive that honor,’’ Quad-Cities general manager Andrew Chesser said.
“Usually, it is reserved for people observing special occasions, sponsors or special guests. Tuesday, everybody gets a chance.’’
The first 100 people through the gates who want to throw out a first pitch will get the opportunity to do so, but there is a decision to make first.
Fans will have a choice between throwing out a first pitch or claiming one of 600 available mystery bobbleheads that will be handed out until they are gone, but they cannot do both.
“It’s one or the other, but if you have always wanted to throw out a first pitch, this is your chance,’’ Chesser said. “It’s something different, something to give our fans a chance to participate in something unique. It’s a different feeling, being out there with everyone looking on.’’
Plans are for a bucket of balls to be carted onto the field before the first pitches begin to fly.
To make it work during the allotted 35-minute time, an average of one ceremonial first pitch will have to be thrown every 21 seconds.
River Bandits staff members and Quad-Cities players who volunteer to help will rotate catching the lengthy string of first pitches, which is expected to conclude around 6:10 p.m. when final field preparations are scheduled to begin.
“It’s something a little unique, a little different,’’ Chesser said. “Dave (Heller, the River Bandits owner) always says that we are in the memory-making business. This is an opportunity for people to have a special memory of their own for years to come.’’