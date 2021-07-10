Bandits' Govern working to prove a point

When Jimmy Govern steps on the field for the Quad Cities River Bandits, he’s looking to prove a point.
“It seems like I’ve always had that chip my shoulder, am always looking to prove somebody wrong,’’ Govern said.
When he was attending Libertyville High School in Illinois, he was always one of the physically smaller players on the team.
That didn’t seem to bother him. He earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association as a senior.
When it was time to take his game to college, Eastern Illinois was the only program that offered him a scholarship opportunity.
That didn’t seem to bother him. He earned first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior while ranking among league leaders in runs, home runs, doubles and slugging percentage.
And when it was time to test his abilities as a professional, the Kansas City organization gave him a chance as what will likely be the final 30th-round draft pick in Royals history.
That doesn’t seem to be bothering Govern either. He hit .344 over 55 games in his first professional season in 2019, named an Arizona League postseason all-star.
That earned him a late-season promotion to Triple-A Omaha where he hit .333 over six games and homered in back-to-back games in the Pacific Coast League, experience he now uses in his first full-season assignment with Quad Cities in the High A Central League.
“I feel like every step along the way, I have had to maybe overcome the odds a bit and I’ve been able to use that and create an edge that has allowed me to compete and do some good things over time,’’ Govern said. “I feel like I belong.’’
He continues to work to prove that point on a daily basis now in his role with the River Bandits.
Govern has started more games at third base than any plyer on the Quad Cities roster but is seeing time at second and as a designated hitter.
He has played in 38 games for a Quad Cities team that remains 19 games over .500 and while he has fewer starts than the rest of the River Bandits lineup regulars, his .312 batting average leads the team.
“All he does is produce when he’s in the lineup,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “I’m sure he’d like to have a few more games, a few more at-bats, that’s natural, but Jimmy’s work isn’t going unnoticed. Like all of the guys one through 13, he’s making a difference.’’
Govern has hit 13 doubles and a .493 slugging percentage, both second on the team to Vinnie Pasquantino. He has also hit four home runs and driven home 25 runs.
The numbers aren’t bad for a player who was selected in a round that no longer exists when baseball begins its annual free agent draft Sunday.
Limited to five rounds a year ago before Major League Baseball restructured its developmental system and 20 rounds this year, Govern doesn’t take that for granted.
“I feel for the college seniors last year and this year. The opportunity that I was given is no longer out there and the road for those guys is going to be much different,’’ Govern said.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Royals gave me. I appreciate that every day and like everybody else in our clubhouse, I’m working every day to show them that they made a good decision. I don’t take it for granted.’’
Govern said the success that the River Bandits have enjoyed during the first half of the season has created a great learning environment.
“It’s the best situation. Winning and working together. There are a lot of good guys in our clubhouse and we’re all in it together, helping each other as we work with the coaches,’’ Govern said.
Govern welcomed that opportunity after the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He spent the year in his northern Illinois hometown, training at a facility he had worked out at since middle school and helping coach an 18-year-old travel team.
“The coaching part of that gave me an entirely different perspective on things and I think it was a valuable experience for me,’’ Govern said.
Last fall, Govern took part in a minor-league camp the Royals hosted in Kansas City, training at Kauffman Stadium.
The opportunity to take the field daily at major-league stadium proved “awesome’’ and energized Govern for an offseason of training at the Royals spring training facilities in Surprise, Ariz.
“I was able to spend time around guys who are already at a higher level and to be able to talk with them and just watch how they went about everything was great,’’ Govern said. “It was a good chance for me to learn and get ready for this season.’’
It also provided him with a chance to work to “get bigger, faster, stronger’’ as he prepared for his first full season in the minor leagues.
“I’ve always tried to play this game as hard as a I can, but I also know I have to continue to work at it,’’ he said.
Govern is working to develop consistency in his swing at the plate, not trying to do too much with each swing, and he strives to become more consistent with the glove.
“In this game, you’re always working on something and I don’t expect that will ever change,’’ Govern said. “I have to keep at it to keep that edge.''