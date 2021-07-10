Bandits' Govern working to prove a point

Limited to five rounds a year ago before Major League Baseball restructured its developmental system and 20 rounds this year, Govern doesn’t take that for granted.

“I feel for the college seniors last year and this year. The opportunity that I was given is no longer out there and the road for those guys is going to be much different,’’ Govern said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Royals gave me. I appreciate that every day and like everybody else in our clubhouse, I’m working every day to show them that they made a good decision. I don’t take it for granted.’’

Govern said the success that the River Bandits have enjoyed during the first half of the season has created a great learning environment.

“It’s the best situation. Winning and working together. There are a lot of good guys in our clubhouse and we’re all in it together, helping each other as we work with the coaches,’’ Govern said.

Govern welcomed that opportunity after the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spent the year in his northern Illinois hometown, training at a facility he had worked out at since middle school and helping coach an 18-year-old travel team.