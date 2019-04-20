PEORIA — A day after getting no-hit, it took the Quad-Cities River Bandits' offense a few innings to get going Saturday, but it did just enough as Andy Pineda's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the River Bandits a 4-3 win over the Kane County Cougars.
The Bandits scored single runs in each of the last four innings, with Pineda's game-ender driving in Jonathan Lacroix, who doubled and moved to third when Austin Dennis reached on an error by Cougar second baseman Eddie Hernandez.
The rally made a winner of Matt Ruppenthal (1-0), who gave up two runs over four innings of relief. Q-C starter Luis Garcia held Kane County to one run over five innings of work, striking out six.
After Kane County had built its lead to 3-0 on Geraldo Perdomo's two-run double in the top of the sixth, The Bandits put together a two-out rally in the bottom half with Ross Adolph doubling and Jeremy Pena singling him home to give the Bandits their first run of the three-game series.
Lacroix doubled in Marty Costes in the seventh and Pena doubled in Adolph to tie the game in the eighth.
LumberKings hold off Rattlers
Jerar Encarnacion hit his fifth home run of the season, Alberto Guerrero threw four innings of scoreless relief and the Clinton LumberKings shut down a potential Wisconsin Timber Rattler rally in the ninth inning to win 4-3 Saturday.
A single and a walk had left runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth for the Timber Rattlers, but Guerrero got Chad McClanahan to fly out to secure his first save of the season.
Starter Manuel Rodriguez (1-0) got the win for the LumberKings, giving up two runs, one earned, over five innings.
Along with Encarnacion's homer, the LumberKings also got a solo shot from Thomas Jones in the fourth inning. It was Jones' first of the year.
The rest of the Clinton scoring came on a two-run double by Bubba Hollins in the second inning.