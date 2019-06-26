When Andrew Marking talks about bringing the heat, he’s not referencing the skill of the latest pitcher assigned by the Houston Astros to the Quad-Cities River Bandits' roster.
It’s just the next thing Mother Nature is expected to throw at the River Bandits' head groundskeeper and his staff as they care for the playing surface at Modern Woodmen Park.
Now in his fourth season with the River Bandits, Marking holds a degree in turfgrass science and management from Purdue and, ideally, he wants the playing surface he and his staff work on daily to be as plush as a carpet.
"One of the best compliments that I could ever hear would be if somebody had to ask if the surface was artificial or real," Marking said. "That’s the denseness that we’re working toward every day."
This year has presented Marking and his staff with its own set of challenges, although he likes where things are at as the River Bandits prepare to play their first home game of the second half tonight.
"The field right now is in the best condition it has been in at this point of the season since I’ve been here," Marking said.
He concedes that some of that has to do with a lack of use.
Mississippi River flooding forced Quad-Cities to move just over half of its scheduled first-half home games to other venues, and the St. Ambrose team which calls the ballpark home played just two games there this season because of record flooding on the neighboring river.
But even that added to challenges that started while the River Bandits were still taking part in spring training in Florida.
Harsh record-setting cold led to some winterkill in the grass at the ballpark, while early flooding prevented an offseason laser grading of the infield from taking place.
The installation of the facility’s flood protection system in March created an entirely different set of challenges as the Quad-Cities front-office staff was relocated to higher ground.
There were times when the bucket end of a front-end loader provided Marking and his staff with transportation over the floodwaters and the flood panels and into the ballpark.
"Getting in and out of here was a bit of a test at times because we didn’t know from one day to the next how we were going to get inside," Marking said. "The waders and boots have been in the back of the truck pretty much all season."
That challenge extended beyond getting Marking and his staff into the facility.
Getting supplies and equipment in and out has been tricky as well.
Most have been carted in, one pallet at a time, over the temporary walkway that was constructed by the Canadian Pacific Railroad after it raised its rails adjacent to the stadium in early April, cutting off vehicle traffic to the facility.
That and the flooding led to an inability to deliver sand by the truckload, preventing the 10-year-old sand-based playing surface from be top dressed up to this point.
"We’ve had to do a lot of things on the fly and be a little creative at times, but we’ve been able to get most of our work done," Marking said. "I’ve had to reach out to folks for some suggestions, and I’ve gotten a lot of good advice from people on social media, good ideas that we’ve put to use."
Even when the ballpark was surrounded by water, the grass still was getting mowed, nutrients were being applied to the playing surface as needed and the irrigation and drainage system installed as part of the major 2004 renovation of the facility continued to operate as intended.
That included regular watering of the playing surface.
With flood panels coming down in time for tonight’s start of a quick two-day River Bandits homestand, the work will continue for Marking and his staff now that temperatures are expected to rise.
The heat itself doesn’t create that many issues, but elevated dewpoints and higher temperatures overnight create their own set of challenges.
Those, along with the propensity for winds to be lighter overnight, are among the reasons the irrigation system is timed to water the playing surface during the middle of the night.
Wear and tear will come as the River Bandits resume playing their originally scheduled home games during the second half of the season.
"That’s to be expected, but we feel good about where things are at right now as we move into the second half of the season," Marking said. "We’ll have some extra work to do in the fall, but everything is in good shape right now."
Weekly honors: In addition to River Bandits outfielder Ross Adolph earning player of the week honors for the second straight week, the Midwest League named Joey Cantillo of Fort Wayne the pitcher of the week Monday.
Cantillo allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters over six walk-free shutout innings of work against Great Lakes in his lone start last week.
A "freak" accident: Dennis Conerton, president of the Beloit Snappers organization, told the Beloit Daily News that Sunday’s postponement against Quad-Cities was the result of a "freak accident."
A spike broke a sprinkler system pipe under the outfield grass at Pohlman Field, leaving behind a muddy wet spot in left field that led to the decision to call the game.
"In all the years we’ve been doing this I’ve never seen it happen," Conerton said. "It’s a shame because we were preparing for a big day out here."
River Bandits this week
Burlington: Today-Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Bees pitchers have taken three no-hit bids into the ninth inning this season
At Clinton: Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
The River Bandits are 5-2 in the season series between the closest MWL rivals
At Wisconsin: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At .296, Rattlers SS Brice Turang is now the top hitter in the Western Division
LumberKings this week
Peoria: Today-Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Chiefs pitchers have issued a league-leading 329 walks
Quad-Cities: Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
The Sidewinders headline a postgame concert Saturday at NelsonCorp Field
At Beloit: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Snappers 2B Ryan Gridley is hitting .308 over his last 10 games