Bandits' Hancock surging at the plate

"Our pitchers all seem to be finding routines that work," Hancock said. "Even in ‘A’ ball, they’re finding ways to come together and are finding ways to feed off of the success each of them are having."

That starts with meetings between the pitching staff, the catchers and pitching coach Steve Luebber.

With the number of opponents limited largely to five division foes and each series lasting six games, there are opportunities to center discussions around opposing hitters and situational opportunities against those hitters.

"All of our pitchers are settling in. They’ve gained an understanding of what they can and can’t do at this level against the caliber of hitters they are seeing," Hancock said. "Like we all are, they’ve been working on the things they need to do to take that next step in the organization."

Pitchers Angel Zerpa and Drew Parrish made that move during the first half of the season, mastering the consistency needed to be reassigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

"In reality, that’s what we are all looking for, that consistency," Hancock said. "It’s what you work on every day."

