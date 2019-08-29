The Quad-Cities River Bandits turned three singles and a walk into three first inning runs and held on from there, topping the hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 on Thursday.
Bandits starter Jonathan Bermudez (6-1) gave up two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out seven to pick up the win. Felipe Tejada worked around three walks over the final three innings to make the one-run lead hold up and earn his first save of the season.
All of the River Bandits' runs and more than half of their hits came in the first inning. C.J. Stubbs led off with a single and Grae Kessinger walked. The pair then stole second and third, putting Stubbs in position to score on Oscar Campos' one-out single.
Freudis Nova singled to score Kessinger, and Campos came home on Alex Holderbach's RBI groundout.
Both Cedar Rapids runs came on Gabe Snyder solo home runs, his 17th and 18th of the season.