PEORIA, Ill. — Austin Hansen and R.J. Freure combined on a one-hit shutout Tuesday, leading the Quad-Cities River Bandits to an 8-0 Midwest League victory at Peoria.
Hansen didn’t allow a hit over a five-inning start, striking out five batters and walking three before exiting with a 3-0 lead that came as Quad-Cities put together a 13-hit attack led by a 4-for-5 game at the plate by David Hensley.
Jonathan Lacroix and Hensley drove balls out of Dozer Park in the fourth inning, the first back-to-back home runs of the season for the River Bandits.
Freure took over on the mound in the fifth, matching Hansen’s strikeout total and surrendering the only hit managed by the Chiefs.
A leadoff single by Leandro Cedeno was Peoria’s lone hit of the game as Freure earned the save, striking out five batters and walking two batters.
Quad-Cities scored the only run it needed in its second shutout win of the season in the top of the second inning when Hensley drove base hit into left which scored Scott Schreiber from second. Schreiber was hit by a pitch to open the inning and stole second to move into scoring position.
After Lacroix and Hensley homered, back-to-back doubles by Ross Adolph and Trey Dawson extended the River Bandits’ lead to 4-0.
Quad-Cities doubled its lead in the ninth on RBI singles by Jeremy Pena and Schreiber, a sacrifice fly by Lacroix and a run-scoring single by Hensley.
Clinton rallies past Beloit
Nick Ward belted a first-inning grand slam for Beloit, but Clinton rallied for a 5-4 win on Tuesday at LumberKings Stadium.
Brayan Hernandez drove home the game-deciding runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a rare two-run sacrifice fly.
Marcos Rivera had walked to open the inning and took third when Thomas Jones doubled off the wall in left-center. Hernandez followed by driving a ball that was caught to center, but Rivera and Jones both tagged up and came home to score on the play.
The runs allowed Clinton’s Sean Guenther to earn his first win of the season in relief of starter Humberto Mejia, who pitched five shutout innings as the LumberKings chipped away at the deficit after Ward belted his first home of the season.
An RBI single by Rivera in the second and a two-run home run in the sixth by Sean Reynolds, his second homer in as many games, positioned Clinton to complete the rally in the seventh.