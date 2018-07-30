With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, David Hensley was the only thing standing between Cedar Rapids and the Kernels’ second combined no-hitter of the season.
Hensley won.
The Quad-Cities infielder sliced a 1-1 pitch from reliever Jared Finkel beyond the reach of diving Cedar Rapids shortstop Michael Davis and into left field, the River Bandits’ lone hit in an 8-0 Midwest League loss at Modern Woodmen Park.
“I’m a competitor and I told myself that I wasn’t going to go down easily,’’ Hensley said. “I wanted a hit. I looked at a first pitch fastball inside. He then threw me a slider for a strike. I figured he would come back with a slider inside and he did. I was able to turn on it and dribble it into the outfield.’’
Hensley was one of only three River Bandits to reach base against Kernels pitchers Jhoan Duran and Finkel.
Duran, making his first start in the Twins organization after being traded from the Diamondbacks last week, struck out eight batters over seven hitless innings.
He walked just one batter, allowing Chandler Taylor to reach on a four-pitch walk to open the fifth inning.
“That guy had it going,’’ Hensley said. “He was throwing 92 and his pitches just fell off the table. They broke hard late. It was a good day for him. He had us off balance all night.’’
Finkel allowed the only other River Bandit to reach when Michael Papierski walked with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“We just couldn’t get anything going, anything,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “The offense wasn’t there.’’
The outing was vastly different from the one Duran endured against Quad-Cities on June 29 in a start when he was pitching for Kane County.
In that game, Duran didn’t record an out against the nine River Bandits he faced. He gave up eight hits as Quad-Cities grabbed an 8-0 lead in the opening inning of a 10-3 road win.
It took three innings for Duran to face that many batters on Monday.
“We’ve seen him on a bad day and we’ve seen him on a good day,’’ Storey said. “He had everything working tonight. When you get chased out of a game like he did the last time against us, I’m sure he felt like had something to prove, especially with it being his first time out in a new organization.’’
The heart of the Kernels’ order gave Duran an early lead to work with, taking advantage of four walks and opening a 5-0 lead before knocking starter Cesar Rosado out of the game two outs into the second inning.
“Cesar had one of those nights, too,’’ Storey said. “You could tell by the second inning that it just wasn’t there this time. That happens to every pitcher."
Jose Miranda and Ryan Jeffers, filling the third and clean-up spots in the Cedar Rapids lineup, drove in all eight runs for the Kernels.
The pair were a combined 7-of-9 at the plate with four doubles and two home runs, including a three-run blast by Miranda in the first inning which left Cedar Rapids in control.