Bandits' Hernandez knows his way to first base

Diego Hernandez isn’t caught up in the numbers.

The Quad Cities River Bandits center fielder may be one of the hottest hitters in minor league baseball this month — hitting .404 over 12 games in June.

Hernandez may be next to impossible to keep off base.

With a walk in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against South Bend, he has reached safely in his last 27 games. That is the longest active streak among all players on the 30 teams in the High-A baseball and matches the longest streak in the Midwest League this season.

But that isn’t what Hernandez has on his mind when he settles into the batter’s box to face another opposing pitcher.

"I don’t think about that. All I try to do is play hard, play that way every day," Hernandez said through translator and teammate Emilio Marquez. "I do what I can to have good at-bats, get on base."

That hasn’t been an issue.

Hernandez has reached base at least once in every game he has played since putting the ball in play in each at-bat but going 0-for-4 during a May 8 game at Cedar Rapids.

He reached on a walk and added to his current collection of 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts in his next game on May 11 against Wisconsin, but has hit safely in all but four of his 25 games since.

During his streak, Hernandez has recorded 13 multi-hit games to raise his season batting average to .301.

"Diego is making progress. You see the potential, there are flashes of it, and that’s exciting, but at times you see the work that remains," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He’s learning to drive the ball into the outfield where he can put his speed to work."

Hernandez said his objectives this season have included developing an ability to control the strike zone.

"I like to work every day with our coaches on becoming a better player. They have helped me a great deal," Hernandez said. "I feel like I am learning more about the strike zone and how to use it to help me."

Conrad sees that as part of the next step for Hernandez, identifying the pitches he can connect on to maximize his skills.

"He’s a young guy and in some ways, he is still very raw, but with the work he is putting in and with the reps he’s getting, he is learning and taking steps forward," Conrad said.

Baseball has always been the passion for Hernandez, who at 21 years old is the second-youngest player on the River Bandits roster.

He recalls rolling socks together to form a ball that he would throw around with his three brothers and friends in his hometown of Santo Domingo Este in the Dominican Republic when he was 7 years old.

"It is what we did," Hernandez said. "Baseball, it was the only sport I played and liked. My brothers, they played baseball but did not sign with anyone."

It was something Hernandez did daily, a regular activity after school. He eventually played in a kids league and showed enough promise that the Royals organization signed him as an international free agent in 2017.

Hernandez hit .325 over 10 games for a Kansas City team in the Dominican Summer League in 2018 before making his debut in the United States the following season competing for Royals’ rookie-level teams.

He spent all but five of the 79 games he played a year ago at Columbia in the Low-A East League, where his defensive abilities in center field and his quickness on the basepaths were regarded as the strengths of his game.

Hernandez hit .263 overall last season and has overcome a 1-for-15 start to open the 2022 season at the plate to improve his average to .301 through 47 games with the River Bandits.

Following a .222 start in April, Hernandez hit .294 in May before catching fire swinging the bat at a .404 pace so far in June.

"I knew I would be able to pull through. My coaches and I kept working and every day, things became better," Hernandez said. "I have good confidence now in myself. I will keep on working hard every day. That is how you have to play this game."

During his streak of reaching base successfully, Hernandez has added six doubles, three triples, two homers and 12 RBIs to his statistics. He has walked 11 times and struck out 20.

Hernandez has continued to have success on the basepaths as well.

His 20 steals ranks fourth in the Midwest League, trailing teammate Tyler Tolbert who remains perfect, stealing 30 bases in 30 attempts.

"I like to run, and if the chance is there to do that, I like to use my quickness to move to the next base," Hernandez said.

The first half of the Midwest League season ends following Thursday’s game at Wisconsin this week, and while the River Bandits were eliminated from the first-half title chase several weeks ago, Hernandez uses his own growth as a motivation for the remainder of the season.

He expects Quad Cities to build off its slow first half when it gets a fresh start later this week.

"I know we will do better and I know I can do better, too," Hernandez said. "It is all about how you finish."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.