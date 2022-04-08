Bandits hold off Cubs, win opener in 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Quad Cities River Bandits worked overtime Friday to collect a season-opening victory.

After giving up the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Luca Tresh drove home Diego Hernandez with the game-winning run for Quad Cities in a 4-3, 10-inning Midwest League victory over South Bend at Four Winds Field.

Tresh’s third base hit of the game proved to be the difference after Kasey Kalich retired the Cubs in order in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win on the mound.

A two-out single to left by the River Bandits catcher drove home Hernandez, who began the inning on second base.

Tyler Tolbert popped out in foul territory on a bunt attempt down the first base line and after Tyler Gentry walked, Hernandez reached third on a flyout by Kale Emshoff before scoring the go-ahead run.

Burle Dixon followed with a single, but Tresh was thrown out attempting to reach third base and Quad Cities carried a one-run lead into the bottom half of the inning.

Kalich, who surrendered the game-tying run in the ninth, finished the game by striking out Pable Aliendo on three pitches after Alexander Canario and Edmond Americaan had grounded out to open the bottom of the 10th.

South Bend sent the game into extra innings when it loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth and tied the game at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly by Ed Howard, the Cubs’ first-round draft pick in 2020.

His fly ball to left scored Matt Mervis, who reached on a leadoff walk, advanced on a sharp single to left by Fabian Pertuz and following a strikeout reached third when Kalich hit Bradley Beesley with a pitch to load the bases.

The South Bend rally came after Quad Cities had opened an early 3-0 lead, then maintained a 3-2 advantage from the fifth through eighth innings.

Emshoff made the River Bandits’ first hit of the season count, opening the second inning by depositing a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall off of Cubs starter Chris Clarke.

The opposite-field blast by the Quad Cities designated hitter gave the River Bandits a lead which grew to 3-0 an inning later.

Tyler Tolbert walked and Tyler Gentry singled in the top of the third inning, advanced on a groundout by Emshoff and then scored when Tresh drove a single into center field.

The two-strike single came as Quad Cities pitchers Christian Chamberlain and Anthony Simontelli worked into and out of trouble in the game’s early innings.

Howard and Owen Caissie, one of the players Chicago obtained in the Yu Darvish trade with the Padres, walked to open the bottom of the first inning.

Both advanced into scoring position with one out on the second of two wild pitches by Chamberlain, who stranded them on base with back-to-back strikeouts of Alexander Canario and Yohendrick Pinago.

South Bend loaded the bases with one out in the second but a Beesley fly ball to shallow left field and a groundout by Howard left Quad Cities with a lead.

The Cubs did get on the board in the fourth, cutting the River Bandits lead to 3-2 when Pertuz belted a two-run homer to left.

South Bend did not get another runner to second base until Mervis advanced following his leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth.

The second game of the three-game series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, with Noah Murdock scheduled to pitch for Quad Cities against South Bend southpaw DJ Herz.

