Alex Holderbach is finishing the season the way he intended to start it.
Since returning to action after spending more than a month on the injured list, the Quad-Cities River Bandits catcher has been swinging a hot bat.
Over his last 10 games, Holderbach is hitting .351, and he has hit .333 since being activated on July 3, an average that compares with batting .185 before going on the injured list on May 31.
"It’s almost been like two totally different seasons," Holderbach said. "It was a pretty tough start, but things seem to be working out now."
Even before Holderbach delivered a walk-off home run for Quad-Cities in Sunday’s 4-3 Midwest League victory over Bowling Green, the Astros’ 16th-round selection in the 2018 draft from Eastern Kentucky was providing the River Bandits with some late-inning heroics.
Over his last eight games, Holderbach has gone 6-of-12 at the plate during at-bats which occurred in the seventh inning of games or later.
In addition to the walk-off home run Sunday, Holderbach tied another game with a two-out hit in the ninth inning, and twice he has put the tying run on base with his late-game hits.
"I don’t have an explanation for that other than by later in the game, I’ve seen a few pitches and maybe have a better idea of how teams are going to pitch me," Holderbach said. "I’m just up there trying to do what I can and not overthink things."
Holderbach has hit just three home runs this season, but two have been walk-offs. He also went deep in Quad-Cities’ flood-delayed home opener, finishing off a 7-6 win over Clinton in the 12th inning of a game at Modern Woodmen Park on April 26.
His other homer came during a doubleheader at Cedar Rapids on May 13.
By then, Holderbach was laboring at the plate while joining other River Bandits catchers in doing a solid job behind it.
"Defensively, I feel like I’ve been doing what I’ve needed to do," he said. "We have a good group of pitchers here and a good group of catchers. We’ve been working well together."
An injury that occurred while he working behind the plate forced Holderbach off the field in late May, a time that provided him with a chance to restart his season.
Before being activated, he spent a lot of time working with Quad-Cities hitting coach Rafael Pena.
For a couple of weeks, Holderbach concentrated on improving his swing while working with Pena.
"When I came back, my swing was in a lot better place," Holderbach said. "I was pulling off the ball and not getting through it, and we spent a lot of time in batting practice working on fixing that, figuring things out a few mechanics that needed to be fixed and getting comfortable with everything."
The results have been a consistency in Holderbach’s offensive game that he welcomes.
"I’m feeling good at the plate, doing some good things," he said. "I’m not taking anything for granted, and I’m working on it every day, but this is what I hoped to do."
He’s currently hitting .243 for the River Bandits, well above the .201 he hit a year ago in 42 games for short-season Tri-City after being selected in the June draft.
Houston selected the Eastern Kentucky catcher after a junior season in which he hit .352, earned all-American honors, was one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award as college baseball’s top catcher and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy as the NCAA player of the year.
"It prepared me well for the next step," Holderbach said. "The competition there was good and it gave me a chance to grow as a player."
That growth continues with Quad-Cities, where he is currently part of a rotation behind the plate that includes Cesar Salazar and Oscar Campos.
All three have been among the River Bandits’ top hitters in the second half of the season.
In addition to Holderbach’s .333 average, Salazar has hit .310 and Campos has a .277 batting average in the month since the Midwest League All-Star Game.
"All three of those guys have been a big part of our offense lately. Catching, first base, designated hitter, I’ve had to find spots in the lineup for them," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said.
"Alex, he’s kind of a calm, cerebral dude with a good skill set. He had a tough, tough start to the season, but we’re seeing now what he can do."
Holderbach welcomes that chance, feeding off of advice he received a few years ago from Eric Smith, currently a Youngstown State assistant, when he was working as a volunteer assistant at Eastern Kentucky.
"We talked about keeping things on an even keel, how every at-bat is a battle," Holderbach said. "You need to keep yourself in the right mindset to win that battle."
Midwest’s best: The River Bandits are seeing the reigning Midwest League player of the week during their ongoing series against Peoria.
Chiefs third baseman Brendan Donovan earned the honor Monday after batting .560 last week, going 14-for-25 with four doubles, one triple and one homer in six games.
Dayton’s Andy Fisher was named the league’s pitcher of the week after striking out eight over five perfect innings at Kane County on Saturday.
Playing two: The River Bandits will play a doubleheader Sunday at Beloit.
The 2 p.m. games include a make-up of a game postponed on June 23 when crews at Pohlman Field punctured a water line under the outfield grass as they drove a spike into it while placing a tarp on the field.
The doubleheader will be the fifth of the season for Quad-Cities but the first since May 29.
Now in Dayton: It comes one week after Dayton visited Modern Woodmen Park, but the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft joins the Dragons tonight.
Nick Lodolo, a left-handed pitcher from TCU who was taken by the Reds in the first round, will take the mound tonight to face Great Lakes, which has added the Dodgers’ two first-round picks in 2019, infielders Michael Busch and Kody Hoese, to its roster.
