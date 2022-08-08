Bandits honor their Blue Sox heritage

Both the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will wear throwback uniforms for Tuesday’s MiLB at Field of Dreams Game honoring teams of the past from their home communities.

The River Bandits will take the field as the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of the first-ever team to play at the home stadium where Quad Cities continues to play its Midwest League games.

Professional baseball in Davenport dates to 1879 and were known as the Blue Sox in 1931 when it played its first game at what then known as Municipal Stadium.

A diminutive, but feisty manager who also played a little first base, Cletus Dixon became the manager of the Blue Sox during that season after managing league champion teams in Waterloo in 1924 and 1928.

Dixon managed the Davenport team until 1936, winning pennants in the Class B Mississippi Valley League in 1933 and the Class A Western League in 1935 and 1936.

The 1933 team remains the most successful team in Quad Cities professional baseball history, finishing the season with a .719 winning percentage with its 82-32 record.

Dixon, a South Dakota native who taught chemistry at the University of Chicago in the offseason, guided a team that averaged 7.8 runs per game and led its league in home runs and doubles.

Outfielders Anthony Como Cotelle, Ermel “Eddie’’ Hall and Nick Etten were the team’s top offensive threats. Cotelle established a league record with a .407 batting average that season, Hall established league records with 28 homers and 151 runs batted in and Etten, a 19-year old who hit .357, would go on to become an American League all-star with the New York Yankees in 1945.

Future Boston Braves closer “Pie’’ Piechota was a regular in a starting rotation backed up by a defense which ranked second in the league with a .949 fielding percentage.

The Blue Sox defeated the Rock Island Islanders in the league’s championship series, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.

In Tuesday’s game, Cedar Rapids will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies for one night, honoring the moniker of minor-league teams in that city from 1904-42.