 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
MIDWEST LEAGUE

Bandits honor their Blue Sox heritage

  • 0
Davenport Municipal Stadium

The $165,000 Municipal Stadium opened May 26, 1931, when the Davenport Blue Sox defeated Dubuque 7-1.

 Contributed Photo

Both the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will wear throwback uniforms for Tuesday’s MiLB at Field of Dreams Game honoring teams of the past from their home communities.

The River Bandits will take the field as the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of the first-ever team to play at the home stadium where Quad Cities continues to play its Midwest League games.

Professional baseball in Davenport dates to 1879 and were known as the Blue Sox in 1931 when it played its first game at what then known as Municipal Stadium.

A diminutive, but feisty manager who also played a little first base, Cletus Dixon became the manager of the Blue Sox during that season after managing league champion teams in Waterloo in 1924 and 1928.

Dixon managed the Davenport team until 1936, winning pennants in the Class B Mississippi Valley League in 1933 and the Class A Western League in 1935 and 1936.

People are also reading…

The 1933 team remains the most successful team in Quad Cities professional baseball history, finishing the season with a .719 winning percentage with its 82-32 record.

Dixon, a South Dakota native who taught chemistry at the University of Chicago in the offseason, guided a team that averaged 7.8 runs per game and led its league in home runs and doubles.

Outfielders Anthony Como Cotelle, Ermel “Eddie’’ Hall and Nick Etten were the team’s top offensive threats. Cotelle established a league record with a .407 batting average that season, Hall established league records with 28 homers and 151 runs batted in and Etten, a 19-year old who hit .357, would go on to become an American League all-star with the New York Yankees in 1945.

Future Boston Braves closer “Pie’’ Piechota was a regular in a starting rotation backed up by a defense which ranked second in the league with a .949 fielding percentage.

The Blue Sox defeated the Rock Island Islanders in the league’s championship series, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.

In Tuesday’s game, Cedar Rapids will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies for one night, honoring the moniker of minor-league teams in that city from 1904-42.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

Both Quad-City area players selected in Major League Baseball’s draft last month have signed with their organizations and a third, Ben Beutel, has made his professional debut.

Bandits' bats silenced in shutout

Bandits' bats silenced in shutout

Three Wisconsin pitchers forced the Quad Cities River Bandits to stomach a silent start to two-week home stand Tuesday night as the Timber Rattlers rolled to an 8-0 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

After missed early chances, Bandits fall

After missed early chances, Bandits fall

Wisconsin starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez used a pair of strikeouts to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning and put two more in the books in the second inning to strand River Town on third, setting a tone in Quad-Cities’ 4-1 Midwest League loss.

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

Bandits' Field of Dreams game a unique opportunity

The Midwest League matchup between Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game will likely be a sellout when the teams take the field at the iconic movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, and the game on Aug. 9 is only part of the attraction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News