Quad-Cities pitchers were giving away free tickets to South Bend hitters Friday night.
Of the four arms to see action in the series finale against their cross-divisional opponent, the River Bandits issued seven walks that led to a 7-2 defeat to the Cubs in front of a crowd of 4,331 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Dropping two out of their first three games in this six-game homestand while also falling a game below the .500 mark has made Q-C manager Mickey Storey miss the first half of the season, when the Bandits were 10 games over .500.
“It’s the bumps in the road along the way with a bunch of new guys,” Storey said. “It’s a completely different team than what we had in the first half and it’s obviously not going to be replicated immediately.”
South Bend, who finished the contest with 12 hits, wrapped the game up displaying aggressive and efficient offense.
Michael Cruz ended a three-run seventh with a two-run blast to right field that traveled 416 feet. This came after Zach Davis led the inning off with a triple to right and scored on a bloop single by Christian Donahue’s second hit of the night.
In the following frame, Austin Upshaw’s sacrifice fly to right and a bases loaded walk by Cruz extended the Cubs lead to 7-1.
Quad-Cities made it interesting in the bottom half of the eighth, but similar problems with the bases loaded cost it a chance at a comeback.
Logan Mattix led the inning off with a double that ended a string of 10 straight hitters to not reach base and later scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Seth Beer.
After a Migulangel Sierra base hit and a Ruben Castro walk, the River Bandits had the bases loaded with two outs but Cubs reliever Ben Hecht induced a ground out by David Hensley to third that ended the rally.
“I don’t know what it is, how we’re going to turn it around,” Storey said. “We’re in a drought offensively and when it comes, it’s going to come in a boom because it’s been a while.”
The Cubs struck gold in the third inning.
No. 9 hitter Chris Singleton led off the top of the inning with a double and was brought home by Donahue on a single against the shift for an early South Bend lead.
That advantage for the Cubs didn’t last long as Quad-Cities responded with a run-scoring single by Jonathan Lacroix in the fourth after Brendon Little issued back-to-back walks during a stretch where the southpaw threw 10 straight balls.
South Bend retook the lead with a run in the sixth.
A walk, hit by pitch and single loaded the bases for Clayton Daniel, who delivered a sacrifice fly to center that scored Miguel Amaya from third to end Bandits starter Jairo Solis' day after five and two-thirds innings of work.
Little, a 2017 first round selection, earned his fourth win of the year after tossing five innings and allowing just three of the Bandits' six hits. The left-hander struck out five, his third straight start with five or more strikeouts.
Quad-Cities stranded a runner in scoring position in three innings and went down in order in three straight innings as well as the ninth.
“I wasn’t too frustrated, it was one of those night where we didn’t hit,” Storey said. “It’s very hard to have any rhythm.”