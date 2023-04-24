Even in the offseason, Carter Jensen enjoyed a short commute to work.

The Quad Cities catcher is living a dream, selected in the baseball drive in 2021 by his hometown team.

A third-round choice of the Kansas City Royals following his senior year at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Jensen is enjoying a thrill not many players get the chance to experience.

“I don’t take it for granted,’’ Jensen said. “I grew up a big Royals fan and to be selected by them in the draft, it was all pretty amazing. It’s something I dreamed about growing up but the chances, realistically they’re pretty slim.’’

Jensen was a dominant player at Park Hill, a little over a 20-minute drive from the Royals’ Kaufman Stadium and he was prepared to continue his career in college at LSU.

But Kansas City, impressed with what they saw in pre-draft camps, put Jensen in a position where he had to think things through after taking him with the 78th pick in 2021.

“It was a big decision, but at the end of the day I felt prepared and ready to take on that next challenge,’’ Jensen said. “I wanted to challenge myself and while college baseball would have been a challenge the ultimate test is pro ball. I saw it as an opportunity to really test myself.’’

His initial tests came in the Arizona Complex League, where Jensen hit a walk-off three-run home run in the first of 19 games he played at the rookie level in 2021.

He spent the 2022 season at low-A Columbia, where Jensen earned Carolina League all-star honors and was selected by the Fireflies as their player of the year.

Jensen displayed growth in his defensive skills last season and finishing strong, he showed both power potential and discipline at the plate.

Turning 19 years old midway through the 2022 season, Jensen hit .226 over 113 games but finished the year with 24 doubles, 11 home runs, 50 RBI and 66 runs scored and ranked third in the Carolina League with 83 walks.

According to FanGraphs, Jensen was the first player since it starting tracking minor-leaguers in 2006 to start the season at age 18 to hit at least 10 homers and earn at least 80 walks.

“Last year, that first full year, it was a fun year. The start I had was a little rough but toward the end I picked it up,’’ Jensen said. “It was a good chance for me to see where I was at and what I needed to work on. It gave me a real clear picture of that.’’

The experience provided Jensen with a chance grow.

“I learned how to stay patient and deal with the ups and downs that are part of the game, especially over the course of a long season, how to stick with it and keep working,’’ Jensen said. “It’s all part of being a professional.’’

The entirety of his game positioned Jensen to move up to Quad Cities this season.

The youngest player on the River Bandits roster at 19, Jensen has toiled a bit at the plate during the opening weeks of the season for Quad Cities before breaking through with a three-hit game Sunday.

He has a .159 batting average through 14 games and has walked a Midwest League-leading 15 times in 60 plate appearances.

“He’s only going to get better as his career progresses,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “He may be one of the younger players in the league, but he’s ready to compete at this level.’’

Jensen prepared for that opportunity during the offseason at home in Kansas City.

He commuted regularly to train in the batting cages at Kaufman Stadium.

“It’s so convenient, living right there and being able to go there and work things, it was a productive offseason,’’ Jensen said.

It also provided Jensen with the chance to put in some time with Alec Zumwalt, the Royals’ major league hitting coach who worked prior to last summer as the organization’s director of hitting performance and player development.

Jensen spent part of his time working on strengthening his abilities to hit the ball to the opposite field.

He’s seeing progress in work that continued at spring training and the onset of the 2023 season.

“The idea is to keep taking steps forward, keep working and every day when I come to the park that’s the idea,’’ Jensen said. “I feel like I’m ready to do that.’’

Motivation will never be an issue.

“Growing up in Kansas City, you always dream about putting that uniform on and getting a chance to play for the Royals. That would mean everything,’’ Jensen said. “To be in a position to have a chance to turn that into reality, that’s pretty special.’’