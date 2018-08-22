It’s been a good year down on the farm for Quad-Cities pitching coach Graham Johnson.
Working his first season as a pitching coach in the Astros farm system after spending the past six years in the same role at Morehead State University, Johnson has worked with a collection of 32 pitchers who are on pace to strikeout more batters than any pitching staff in minor-league history.
The River Bandits entered Wednesday’s game at Wisconsin with 1,370 strikeouts on the season — 235 more than any other team in the league — and are on pace to catch the minor-league record of 1,421 strikeouts recorded last season by the Durham Bulls.
Equally important, River Bandits pitchers have partnered with the team’s defense to make Quad-Cities a hard team to score against. Through 128 games, the team’s collective earned run average is the only one below 3.10 in the Midwest League, sitting at 2.90.
“We’ve had guys come and go, but the one constant has been the talent," Johnson said. “All of the guys who have been through here this year have been willing to work, willing to learn and one of the reasons I pursued this opportunity was to have a chance to teach and it has made it a very rewarding season."
The season has been rewarding for Johnson for another reason as well.
It’s given him the chance to be near his family.
The Alexis High School graduate has been commuting throughout the season to the Quad-Cities along with River Bandits hitting coach Dillon Lawson from his family’s farm, a grain and cattle operation in Mercer County located between New Windsor and North Henderson.
“That’s been the real bonus, to have a chance to spend a little time with my mom and dad and be around home for an extended amount of time for the first time in a few years," Johnson said.
“I think my dad probably anticipated I might be home to help on the farm a little more than this job allows, but the chance to come to the Quad-Cities and be around my family a bit, that’s been special."
Johnson’s mother has attended a few games this season, while work on the farm has limited his father to attending on Opening Night.
“It’s been great to be around them, though, something that does mean a lot to me," Johnson said. “It’s been a unique situation."
Johnson’s work with the River Bandits begins in the midday hours when the team plays at night and he has found his work with his pitching staff, both collectively and individually, to be both productive and rewarding.
“It’s been a good group, no matter who has been a part of it, and it’s been a group that has a lot of talent," he said. “We’ve been able to move a number of guys on to the next level which is what we are here to do. That is a byproduct of their abilities and the work they have put into developing their skills."
The ability of River Bandits pitchers to take what they learn during the day and apply that to how they compete each night is making it all work.
Johnson said that has given Quad-Cities pitchers a chance to do special things this season.
The team didn’t just edge the previous Midwest League record for strikeouts in a season, it blew past the old mark of 1,307 set a year ago by Fort Wayne with 16 games remaining in the current season.
Quad-Cities is currently averaging 10.7 strikeouts per game and Johnson sees multiple reasons the team has been able to have that type of consistency.
“It starts with talent and all of our pitchers have arrived with a good level of talent to compete at this level," Johnson said.
“They’ve also proven to have multiple swing-and-miss pitches that they are capable of throwing through the strike zone and pitches they can throw to expand the zone, balls that they can get hitters to chase."
Johnson said River Bandits pitchers have bought into the organizational philosophy, something he believes has been made easier by the Astros success at the major-league level.
“When our guys see the organization winning a World Series, when they see guys they know from spring training and elsewhere having the type of success they’ve had and moving up, the buy in becomes something guys want to be a part of," Johnson said.
There is a competitiveness component to it all as well.
As one Quad-Cities pitcher has piled up strikeouts this season, it has challenged teammates to step up their game as well, both from a physical standpoint and in how they mentally prepare and execute their objectives against opposing hitters.
“When guys have seen a teammate put together a good outing, they want to follow with one of their own," Johnson said. “These guys are teammates, and they’ve been there for each other all season, but they’re competitors, too, and it’s a friendly competition which has motivated all of them."
That has provided Johnson with a classroom filled with students willing to learn and willing to work.
“The chance to work with guys and help them fulfill their goals, that’s why you do this," Johnson said. “We’re here to help these guys develop and get to the next level. That’s really what this is all about and for me, it’s been enjoyable to watch them learn as they take on and meet new challenges."
After all, that’s what life on the farm is all about.