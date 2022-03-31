Bandits join baseball's 'Copa' craze

At every Wednesday home game during the upcoming Midwest League season, the Quad Cities River Bandits will assume a new identity.

Celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Quad-Cities, the River Bandits will become the "Bandidos del Rio" for each of the team’s 11 Wednesday home games.

Quad Cities players will wear special jerseys that include a colorful serape-inspired design on the sleeves and caps featuring River Bandits mascot Rascal wearing a sombrero and mask that also include the serape-inspired design.

The colorful look and change in identity to the Bandidos del Rio — which translates to Bandits of the River — comes as the Quad-Cities club becomes part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion program for the first time.

The River Bandits are one of eight first-time participants in the program, which debuted in 2017 as part of a Hispanic fan engagement initiative and has grown annually.

This season, 85 minor-league teams will change their names one night each week as part of the program.

"We’re excited to put a fresh new twist and colorful new look on our iconic River Bandits logo and we are equally enthused about being able to develop a greater connection with a community that frankly at times has been overlooked to a degree," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. "We're really looking forward to being able to welcome a new group of fans to the ballpark and celebrate with them throughout the upcoming season."

Group O has partnered with the River Bandits as the presenting sponsor of the Copa de la Diversion program in the Quad-Cities.

In addition to being part of the celebration at each Wednesday home game, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. match-up against Cedar Rapids on April 13, Group O will help select a local cause or charity that will receive all of the proceeds from an auction of the special Bandidos del Rio jerseys during a game on Sept. 7.

Group O is also making it possible for fans to enjoy free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides at each Wednesday home game beginning on May 11.

The River Bandits and Group O are also partnering with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to promote a local small business or nonprofit organization at each Wednesday home game.

Fans can take part as well. A new line of Bandidos del Rio merchandise will also be available at Rascal’s Team Store at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities is one of three Midwest League teams participating the Copa de la Diversion program for the first time this season.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will become the Fort Wayne Fighting Apples as they play as the Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne and Great Lakes Loons will become the Spicy Pickles of the North, taking the field as Pepinillos Picantes del Norte.

Midwest League clubs in Cedar Rapids, Lansing, Lake County, Peoria, South Bend, West Michigan and Wisconsin will continue participation over the course of the 120-game season which opens April 8.

In addition to competing on the field, teams compete off it as well.

At the end of the season, Minor League Baseball’s Latino Leadership and Community Growth Council will recognize top-performing teams in several areas, including ballpark experience, community engagement and philanthropic impact.

According to figures compiled by Minor League Baseball, during the first four seasons of the initiative attendance at Copa-designated games has been on average 20% higher than at non-Copa games.

In addition to increases in sales at the ballpark, minor-league teams have also partnered with more than 200 local Latino organizations on events and charitable endeavors since the start of the program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.