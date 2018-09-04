Michael Papierski doesn’t expect the formula to change now.
The only position player remaining on the Quad-Cities roster who was with the team on opening day sees the River Bandits taking things one pitch, one inning, one game at a time as they begin Midwest League playoff action tonight at Peoria.
“That’s worked for us all year, not getting ahead of ourselves,’’ Papierski said. “This is what we’ve been working for all season, a chance to win a championship, but the approach is the same. We’ve been playing well lately and we need to keep that going.’’
Quad-Cities rides a five-game win streak into its 6:30 p.m. opener at Dozer Park, the opener of a best-of-three series that shifts to Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park for 6:35 p.m. games on Thursday and if necessary, Friday.
Games between the River Bandits and Chiefs this season have been dominated by razor-thin outcomes.
Of the 20 games the teams have played this season, Quad-Cities has won 13 and in the 11 games between the teams decided by a single run, the River Bandits have won eight times.
“It has to be a little demoralizing to be on the losing end of so many close games to one opponent,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
“For our guys, I think it has to give us some confidence. It seems like every game we’ve played this season has been close, so we know how to play in those situations.’’
In building an 81-59 regular-season record, the River Bandits played in 54 games decided by one run and have won 31 of those games.
Pitching and defense have helped make that work for Quad-Cities.
The River Bandits, who are scheduled to send Edgardo Sandoval to the mound tonight to face the Chiefs’ Johan Oviedo, finished the regular season with a league-leading 2.86 earned run average and a league-record 1,514 strikeouts.
Finishing the regular season at 76-63, the Chiefs counter with a team batting average of .267 that ranks as the second best in the Midwest League.
“Peoria’s a good team with a good lineup,’’ Papierski said. “We’ve seen a lot of them this season and our pitchers will be ready. They have been all year.’’
The River Bandits catcher has worked with a staff of 33 pitchers over the course of the season.
The common thread beyond throwing strikes?
“They’re all competitors,’’ Papierski said. “It’s been awesome to work with those guys. They all have their own personalities and styles, but they all throw strikes and get ahead in counts. They get up 0-2, 1-2 and then they put guys away.’’
Storey put the River Bandits through a brief workout Tuesday morning at Modern Woodmen Park.
As much as anything, he wants Quad-Cities players to understand that the work and the game remains the same as the postseason begins.
“Our guys have put in a lot of work all season long. We’ve worked them hard and that approach has been good to us and good for them,’’ Storey said. “We’ll continue to take that approach, that won’t change, and hopefully we can put a good playoff run together.’’
The winner of the series between the defending league champion River Bandits and Chiefs will face either Cedar Rapids or Beloit in the Western Division Championship Series in a best-of-three series set to start Saturday.
The Snappers secured the final playoff spot in the West by sitting out a more than six-hour rain delay Monday, eventually beating the visiting Kernels 3-2 after Wisconsin gave Beloit a chance with a delayed 4-1 win over Kane County.
The Cougars were denied a berth when the Snappers won their scheduled 2 p.m. game that ended at 10:42 p.m.