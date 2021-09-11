Bandits' Klein has been bringing the heat

The fastball has always been good to Will Klein, but even the Quad Cities River Bandits relief pitcher didn’t see this coming.
In nearly every outing this season, the right-hander has been delivering multiple fastballs clocked at 100 miles per hour and has topped out at 102 on several occasions.
“That’s something I never, ever thought about," Klein said. “I didn’t think I’d ever throw that hard. A lot of it, I think, has to do with my training, the lifting in the weight room and getting my mechanics where they need to be to work with my body."
At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, the Kansas City Royals’ fifth-round selection in the 2020 draft out of Eastern Illinois has been able to harness that strength and power and combine it with his mechanics to create something very dominating.
Managers in the High A Central League selected Klein as the top reliever in the league in Baseball America’s annual “best tools" edition.
Klein’s statistics illustrate how effective he has been while building a 6-1 record and collecting three saves in 32 appearances for Quad Cities this season.
In 65.1 innings of work, the Bloomington, Ind., native has struck out 112 batters and walked 40 while limiting opponents to a .177 batting average.
His current average of 15.5 strikeouts per nine innings ranks as the second best in the 62-year history of the Quad Cities franchise.
Klein has accomplished that during his first season as a professional, sliding into a relief role after starting in his shortened junior season at Eastern Illinois.
“It’s been a productive year. I’ve been able to find my groove and make some progress from the start of the year until now," Klein said. "I was walking a few too many dudes early on, but that’s smoothed out over the past month and a half."
Klein entered the season wondering what it would take to get hitters out at the professional level.
He discovered that all he needed to do was trust his stuff, a fastball that averages in the mid-to-upper 90s and is complemented by an arsenal that includes a slider, curveball and change-up.
But mostly in a relief role, Klein has been able to frustrate hitters with heat.
“I learned this season that I don’t have to try to make guys miss," Klein said. “I just have to throw strikes, use my fastball and curve and work the batters the way I want to in any count."
The first time Klein knowingly hit 100 miles per hour with a pitch was in a Northwoods League All-Star Game prior to his junior year at Eastern Illinois.
That was on a stadium speed gun while he was pitching for Lakeshore in the summer of 2019.
More sophisticated equipment didn’t record his first pitch at 100 until last fall during the Royals’ instructional league camp.
“It’s something I just never thought about, but the time lifting and working on my mechanics, it has made a difference," Klein said.
Klein has been challenged in his first professional season.
“There are definitely some good hitters at this level, some higher picks and guys who are good, solid hitters, and that’s been a good test for me," Klein said. “The fastball has been good and I’ve been able to work a ton on throwing my curveball for strikes."
Klein felt he entered the season as prepared as he could be.
Before attending the Royals’ instructional league camp last fall, he continued to train at a facility in Indiana following the draft.
There, he was able to face other minor-league players who were left without a season because of the COVID situation.
“There were no umpires and it wasn’t like a game, but I was able to see what I could do against professional hitters," Klein said. "It gave me a taste of what to expect and I feel like it helped me."
A willingness to help himself has been beneficial as well.
Klein saw that earlier this season.
“The first month or so, I started off walking too many guys. I was striking dudes out, but the walks, they were not giving me a chance to stay in games," Klein said.
“The second half of the season, I haven’t been walking as many and that’s keeping me out there, giving me a chance to get more hitters out."
Klein's growth has impressed River Bandits manager Chris Widger.
"He's come a long way this season. He's always thrown hard, but he's developed more control," Widger said. "He's entered games in a lot of big situations and delivered for us."
A couple of tweaks to his mechanics have helped Klein compete more efficiently as the season has progressed.
Klein looks forward to continuing to compete at a high level in the postseason.
Quad Cities has clinched the top seed for the abbreviated two-team, best-of-five High A Central League Championship Series.
“It’s been a good group to be around all year. The hitters, they’re putting up all sorts of runs, and the pitchers, we’re just trying to limit what the other team is able to do," Klein said. "When you have a team that knocks the ball around the way our hitters do, it gives you a chance to work on stuff."
Klein expects to spend time working the development of his change-up during the offseason, calling it a work in progress, and in the short term he looks forward to delivering strikes when the River Bandits need them most.
“That’s my job out of the pen, come in and strike guys out," Klein said. “Just get after it, and that’s been a great role for me this year."