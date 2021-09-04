Bandits' Loftin feeds off of team success

"All these guys have ever wanted to do is win, and since day one, the start of spring training, that has been the motivation," Loftin said. "That kind of energy, the kind of success that we’ve had as a team, it makes it easy to come out and work on your game every day."

Loftin believes he has seen growth in all areas of his game this season, particularly on defense where he has adjusted to differing assignments in the infield.

"Baseball isn’t an easy game. At the plate, I’m not batting 1.000 so I’m not perfect, there is more to learn, and defense is an area where I’m always working," Loftin said.

"Third base is a position I haven’t played a lot, but I’m gaining experience there, learning the angles and learning what it takes to play the position successfully. My goal is to be able to step in play effectively wherever I’m needed."

Offensively, Loftin said he has also gained a better understanding of how analytics can help him as he competes at the professional level.

He believes more extensive scouting reports are helping him prepare on a daily basis.