Bandits' Loftin feeds off of team success

Nick Loftin isn’t getting ahead of himself.
The Quad Cities River Bandits infielder, the 32nd overall pick in baseball’s 2020 draft, is simply savoring the opportunity and taking things as they come during his first season in professional baseball.
"It’s all about today, what can I do to make the most of this moment?" Loftin said. "If I’ve learned anything this season, it has been not to look too far ahead or think too far back. It’s about what can I do today?"
Loftin has had his share of days this season for the River Bandits.
From hitting a walk-off home run to hitting for the cycle during a 14-12 win over South Bend last month to crafting a team season-best 17-game hitting streak, there has been no shortage of superlatives for the former Baylor standout.
He’s currently hitting .266 for the River Bandits and has seen time at second and third base in addition to playing shortstop in 44 of the 78 games he has played for Quad Cities this season.
"Getting to play baseball every day is a blessing," Loftin said. "It’s what I grew up wanting to do, and to have the chance to do that with the teammates that I have here has been unbelievable."
Loftin finds an energy in the River Bandits’ clubhouse that has made it easy for him to adjust to the grind of a 120-game season.
"All these guys have ever wanted to do is win, and since day one, the start of spring training, that has been the motivation," Loftin said. "That kind of energy, the kind of success that we’ve had as a team, it makes it easy to come out and work on your game every day."
Loftin believes he has seen growth in all areas of his game this season, particularly on defense where he has adjusted to differing assignments in the infield.
"Baseball isn’t an easy game. At the plate, I’m not batting 1.000 so I’m not perfect, there is more to learn, and defense is an area where I’m always working," Loftin said.
"Third base is a position I haven’t played a lot, but I’m gaining experience there, learning the angles and learning what it takes to play the position successfully. My goal is to be able to step in play effectively wherever I’m needed."
Offensively, Loftin said he has also gained a better understanding of how analytics can help him as he competes at the professional level.
He believes more extensive scouting reports are helping him prepare on a daily basis.
"It’s an entirely different level of scout than I was used to in college. That is allowing me to have a better plan, develop a better approach when I go to the plate," Loftin said, adding that the daily challenge at the pro level changes things as well.
"It’s so different from the college game where you’re playing Tuesday and then Friday, Saturday, Sunday. You’re still going to have your 0-for days, but now you quickly erase that and move on to the next game."
That is where Loftin believes his biggest growth has come.
"I’ve learned a lot about how to handle success and how to handle failure better," Loftin said. "When you have a 3-for-4 or 5-for-6 game, that’s great but there is always another game the next day, just like there is another game the next day after going 0-for-3 or whatever. You have to process that, move forward."
Loftin finds himself doing that more effectively than he did in the past.
He sees that as a byproduct of the daily nature of the pro game and his own maturation as a player.
"You have to be able to erase what took place today and get ready to go all over again," he said.
Loftin said that is one thing the River Bandits have done well collectively while building a record that continues to hover around 30 games over .500 heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Before a shortened postseason begins, Quad Cities concludes the regular season with 13 straight games at Modern Woodmen Park, where the team has built a 33-14 record.
"When we take the field, we believe we are going to win," Loftin said. "And, it’s all about winning the day, not what we did the day before or the week before."
That, he believes, will position the River Bandits to achieve their ultimate goal.
"We want to win a championship," he said. "We have a great record, but we haven’t been able to win a championship yet but that is something we work toward each day. We have the mentality that we are where our feet are. That’s the focus, all on today."
Loftin uses that approach to guide him through his first season as a professional.
"It’s been everything I hoped it would be and more," Loftin said. "And, to have a chance to learn with a team like this, that’s making it pretty special."