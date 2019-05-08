Unable to find a playing site agreeable to both sides, a Midwest League series between the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Great Lakes Loons has been "postponed'' by the league and will not be made up.
Midwest League officials announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, essentially wiping a three-game series between two teams leading their respective divisions off the schedule.
The decision is the latest twist in what has been a flood-impacted start to the 2019 season for the River Bandits, who have played only three of their first 15 scheduled home games at Modern Woodmen Park because of flooding in the vicinity of the facility.
Quad-Cities has played "home games'' in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Peoria and Clinton this season and is scheduled to complete a three-game series against Lansing at the University of Iowa's Banks Field with a 6:30 p.m. game today.
While floodwaters are receding, clean-up in and around Modern Woodmen Park left the River Bandits without a home facility for the three-game series scheduled to begin Thursday.
River Bandits owner Dave Heller said Tuesday the team had reached out to 10 other facilities as possible hosts, but other events left the team with limited options.
Augustana College had agreed to host the games at its Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field, but the parent club of the Loons, the Dodgers, had concerns about playing at NCAA Division III facility.
A last-minute effort to relocate the games to the Iowa Cubs' Triple-A facility in Des Moines on Thursday and Friday was also rejected because of distance.
The River Bandits' parent club, the Astros, had concerns about putting a team that has essentially been on the road all season back on the bus for a 443-mile trip to Midland, Michigan to play the games at the Loons' home stadium.
The inability of the two parties to reach an agreement ultimately left the situation in the hands of Midwest League and Minor League Baseball officials.
Midwest League Richard Nussbaum in consultation with Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Connor reached the conclusion that is being announced this afternoon.
With Sunday a scheduled league-wide off day, the River Bandits' next game following today's 6:35 p.m. match-up against Lansing is a doubleheader at Cedar Rapids beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
That begins a scheduled 11-day, 12-game road trip for Quad-Cities, which is not scheduled to play again at Modern Woodmen Park until May 24 when it opens a seven-game homestand against Wisconsin.
This story will be updated.