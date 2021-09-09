Bandits lose a wild one in 11 innings

If they hadn’t clinched the West Division championship and the No. 1 seed for the High A Central playoffs the night before, Thursday night might have been a painful experience for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
As it was, it was simply the 38th loss for a team that has won a league-high 71 games.
The Bandits were forced to use first baseman Gavin Stupienski as a pitcher in a tie game in the 11th inning as they went down to an 8-5 loss to the Peoria Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park.
Stupienski only allowed three hits, just one of which escaped the infield, but the Chiefs still scored four runs to claim the victory.
Even after that, the Bandits had a chance in the bottom of the 11th. Nick Loftin, who had four hits, doubled in a run and the Bandits loaded the bases before cleanup batter Jake Means struck out to end the game.
The River Bandits once led 4-1, thanks to one of the best efforts of the season by starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler, who allowed only three hits in five innings and matched a season high with eight strikeouts.
The Quad-Cities bullpen was unable to hold the lead, however.
Ruben Ramirez struck out the side on only 10 pitches in the sixth inning but ran into trouble in the eighth.
Peoria’s Thomas Francisco, playing in only his third game with the Chiefs, clubbed a two-run home run off Ramirez in that inning to chop the lead to 4-3.
Nathan Webb relieved Ramirez and got the Bandits out of the inning without any further damage but the Chiefs scratched out the tying run against him in a bizarre ninth.
Francisco Hernandez began the inning by slapping a dribbler that skittered under the glove of Loftin for an infield hit. Matt Chamberlain then bunted him to second base -- Peoria's first sacrifice bunt of the season -- and Hernandez moved to third when Webb was called for a balk.
Jordan Walker then hit a high hopper to a pulled-in Loftin, who had to leap for the ball and was unable to throw to the plate. He retired Walker at first instead with Hernandez scoring the tying run.
The inning wasn’t quite over at that point. Pedro Pages singled and Todd Lott reached on an infield single. Francisco then hit a ground ball to second base that hit Lott as he ran past for the final out of the inning.
Both teams loaded the bases in the 10th inning but did not score.
Webb struck out Chamberlain to end the Peoria half and Stupienski ended the Bandits’ half of the inning with a high pop-up to shallow center field on which Hernandez made a sliding catch.
With the Bandits’ bullpen completely depleted, Q-C manager Chris Widger was forced to send Stupienski to the mound in the 11th. He gave up an infield hit to Walker, walked pinch-hitter Jhon Torres and then allowed a ground-rule double to Lott that scored a pair of runs.
A third run scored on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Antonini and another on an infield hit by Reichenborn.
After Hernandez was hit by a pitch, the Bandits were issued a warning with Bandits bench coach Mike Jirschele being ejected in the ensuing argument.