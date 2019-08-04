GENEVA, Ill. — This isn’t the sort of habit the Quad-Cities River Bandits want to be developing.
Dominic Fletcher had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning Sunday as the Kane County Cougars defeated the River Bandits 2-1 in 10 innings for the second consecutive day.
Nick Dalesandro scored the winning run after he started the inning on second base and came around to score on Fletcher’s hit.
Kane County scored it first run in the opening inning when Fletcher scored on an error by Q-C second baseman Michael Wielansky.
The River Bandits tied it at 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Grae Kessinger hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wilyer Abreu.
Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Andy Toelken (5-2) got the win in relief.
Bandits starter Matt Ruppenthal pitched five innings without allowing an earned run before giving way to reliever Abdiel Saldana, who took the loss.
Beloit 5, Clinton 4: Anthony Churlin hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Beloit Snappers defeat the LumberKings.
Churlin’s homer capped a three-run inning that wiped out a 4-2 Clinton lead. Marcos Brito had an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Snappers cut the deficit to 4-2 when Michael Woodworth hit an RBI single to score Churlin in the seventh.
Angello Infante (2-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief.
The LumberKings scored three runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Christopher Torres, J.D. Osborne and Evan Edwards, but they squandered other scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base.