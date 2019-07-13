SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Brennen Davis homered with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday, giving South Bend a 4-3 walk-off win over the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The loss at Four Winds Field was the first in four extra-inning Midwest League games this season for the River Bandits.
Davis' fifth home run of the season also scored Clayton Daniel, who began the extra inning on second base and erased the 3-2 lead Quad-Cities had taken in the top half of the 10th.
The River Bandits had forced extra innings with a run in the top of the ninth, tying the game at 2-2 on a single by Alex Holderbach.
Alex McKenna singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th, scoring Trey Dawson after he opened the inning on second base.
Ramiro Rodriguez, who had walked with one out, was thrown out attempting to steal third following McKenna's single, and manager Ray Hernandez was ejected after disputing the call.
Quad-Cities' first run came across on Oscar Campos' first home run of the season, tying the game at 1-1 in the fourth.
Prior to Saturday's game, the River Bandits added pitcher Luis De Paula to the roster from short-season Tri-City and announced that the Astros had released pitcher Hansel Paulino.
De Paula made five relief appearances in the New York-Penn League this season, going 0-1 with an ERA of 4.00. He struck out eight batters and walked seven in nine innings of work.
Paulino pitched for Quad-Cities in each of the last two seasons, including an 0-1 record and 2.25 ERA in two appearances covering four innings this year since joining the team on July 3.