Bandits lose late after rallying back

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Quad Cities River Bandits battled back, but the Cedar Rapids Kernels got the final say Sunday, handing the Bandits a 6-4 loss at Perfect Game Field.

Quad Cities trailed 4-1 after three innings but rallied back to tie it in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Tyler Tolbert.

But in the bottom of the frame, Wander Javier homered off of Caden Monke (0-5), then Kyler Fedko followed that up with an RBI single to center field to put the Kernels up two runs.

That was enough for Kernels pitcher Hunter McMahon, who stranded runners at first and second to pick up his first win of the season after blowing his second save opportunity of the year by allowing the Tolbert RBI single in the top of the eighth.

Luca Tresh put the Bandits up early with a solo home run, his ninth of the year, in the second inning. But Cedar Rapids responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, his 18th of the year.

Following the home run, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases, and added another run with a bases-loaded walk to take a 4-1 lead.

The Bandits cut that lead to 4-2 on an RBI double from Morgan McCullough in the fifth inning, then cut the lead to 4-3 on an RBI groundout from Juan Carlos Negret in the seventh inning, allowing Tolbert to tie the game in the eighth.

Adrian Alcantara worked just 2⅔ innings in his start for the Bandits, allowing four runs on three hits and walking five.